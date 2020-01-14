Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters

Wynnchurch Capital
Jan 14th, 2020
Slid0 Fulla

ROSEMONT, IL — Midland Industries, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, LLC, announced Tuesday the acquisition of Stainless Adapters Inc. (SAI). Located in Logo Stainless Adapters Tm Top Nav 387Houston, SAI supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets, including oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, marine, and general industrial. Michael Baker, CEO of SAI, will join as general manager of Midland’s new Houston distribution center, which is slated to open in the spring of 2020.

Midlandindustries"The acquisition of SAI strengthens our team and product offering, as we continue to build our specialty distribution and manufacturing platform,” said Vince Hodes, CEO of Midland. “We welcome Michael and his team to the Midland family and look forward to learning from their deep product knowledge, which will enable us to continue to provide our customers with a distinct advantage in the marketplace.”

"We are excited about working with the Midland team and what this new partnership means for our customers,” Baker added. “SAI has set the standard by providing high quality products and outstanding customer service. We’re excited to utilize the resources offered by the Midland platform to accelerate customer expansion and grow our product offering."

Midland Industries is a  distributor and manufacturer of more than 25,000 SKUs comprising fittings, couplings, valves, hoses and related products. The company serves general industrial, hose, fluid power, plumbing, oil and gas, agriculture, water, truck and trailer, power transmission, original equipment manufacturers and other end-markets.

