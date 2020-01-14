Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo

TULSA, OK — The Crosby Group, a global provider in lifting, rigging, and material handling hardware, has completed the acquisition of Feubo, a global provider of offshore mooring components for the oil and gas and wind energy markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition, effective Jan. 14, includes the Feubo facility located in Hattingen, Germany that will become Crosby’s center of excellence for mooring components, as well as a key engineering and innovation center.

Oliver Feuerstein, CEO of Feubo, will continue to lead the Feubo team and operation.

Robert Desel, CEO of Crosby, said: “We are thrilled to expand our offshore product portfolio and end-market reach with this acquisition. Feubo’s position as a leader and innovator in mooring components, and the opportunity to leverage its world-class engineering and innovation competency, made this a compelling addition to Crosby.”

Feuerstein added: “This is an exciting new chapter for Feubo, its employees, and customers. With Crosby’s global presence we can increase our reach and increase the pace of innovation. We look forward to joining the Crosby team, who share the same values as us—safety, reliability and innovation.”

Crosby is a manufacturer of premium accessories used in lifting, rigging and securement applications. Based in the Tulsa, OK, the company has a reputation around the world for providing a broad range of products suitable for the most demanding of operating conditions with uncompromising quality. Products include wire rope clips, hooks, shackles, lifting clamps, hoist rings, overhaul balls, snatch blocks, crane blocks and sheaves. Crosby also provides a world-class training program, focusing on the proper application of Crosby products.

Feubo is an innovator, developer and seller offshore mooring components for the oil and gas and wind energy markets. The company supplies the market with products such as kenter shackles, anchor shackles, swivels, sockets and other accessories. Feubo is based in Hattingen, Germany.