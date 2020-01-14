Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo

Crosby, a supplier of lifting, rigging and material handling hardware, has acquired Hattingen, Germany-based offshore mooring component supplier Feubo.

The Crosby Group
Jan 14th, 2020
Crosby Feubo Featured

TULSA, OK — The Crosby Group, a global provider in lifting, rigging, and material handling hardware, has completed the acquisition of Feubo, a global provider of offshore mooring components for the oil and gas and wind energy markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition, effective Jan. 14, includes the Feubo facility located in Hattingen, Germany that will become Crosby’s center of excellence for mooring components, as well as a key engineering and innovation center.

Oliver Feuerstein, CEO of Feubo, will continue to lead the Feubo team and operation.

Robert Desel, CEO of Crosby, said: “We are thrilled to expand our offshore product portfolio and end-market reach with this acquisition. Feubo’s position as a leader and innovator in mooring components, and the opportunity to leverage its world-class engineering and innovation competency, made this a compelling addition to Crosby.”

Feuerstein added: “This is an exciting new chapter for Feubo, its employees, and customers. With Crosby’s global presence we can increase our reach and increase the pace of innovation. We look forward to joining the Crosby team, who share the same values as us—safety, reliability and innovation.”

Crosby is a manufacturer of premium accessories used in lifting, rigging and securement applications. Based in the Tulsa, OK, the company has a reputation around the world for providing a broad range of products suitable for the most demanding of operating conditions with uncompromising quality. Products include wire rope clips, hooks, shackles, lifting clamps, hoist rings, overhaul balls, snatch blocks, crane blocks and sheaves. Crosby also provides a world-class training program, focusing on the proper application of Crosby products.

Feubo is an innovator, developer and seller offshore mooring components for the oil and gas and wind energy markets. The company supplies the market with products such as kenter shackles, anchor shackles, swivels, sockets and other accessories. Feubo is based in Hattingen, Germany.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Brushes Wide
Malish Corp. Acquires Abtex Corp.
Based in Dresden, NY, Abtex is a producer of customized, integrated machine and brush deburring solutions for the manufacturing industry.
Jan 10th, 2020
Tributea
Volaris Group Acquires Tribute
Based in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1092071308
Anixter Says WESCO's Offer is Better
It's the latest development in a bidding battle for Anixter between electrical/industrial distributor WESCO International and private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 9th, 2020
Fullerton 1200x624
Fullerton Tool Acquires Carbro Corp.
Based in Lawndale, CA, Carbro is a fellow supplier of solid carbide rotary tools.
Jan 8th, 2020
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Imperial Dade Adds American Paper & Plastics
The news comes two days after the foodservice and janitorial products distributor announced the addition of Wagner Supply Company.
Jan 8th, 2020
1200px Sandvik svg Werw
Sandvik Acquires Thermaltek
With $13 million in 2019 sales, Concord, NC-based Thermaltek adds to the Kanthal business under Sandvik's Materials Technology segment.
Jan 8th, 2020
Winsupplysdfa
Winsupply Acquires Rosen Supply
Rosen Supply has six locations serving the Greater Puget Sound region, including five distributor branches.
Jan 8th, 2020
Usa Harness Opt Logo2
Optronics Acquires USA Harness
The move is the latest for Optronics in its business broadening beyond commercial vehicle lighting.
Jan 7th, 2020
Viking Electric Vrt Rgb Posa
Two Sonepar USA Distributors to Merge
Brook operates three branches in and around Chicago, while Minneapolis-based Viking has 21 locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Jan 7th, 2020
Qwret
Imperial Dade Acquires Wagner Supply Co.
With three Texas branches, Wagner Supply is a family-owned and operated distributor of janitorial and industrial products.
Jan 6th, 2020
15
WESCO Ups Bid for Anixter
The offer improves upon WESCO's previous offer submitted Dec. 26 and looks to outbid private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Allied
Allied Bearing Acquires Stephens-Harris
Based in Harahan, LA, Stephens-Harris Associates is an independent distributor of power transmission and conveyor equipment and services.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Power Products Acquires King Innovation 47
ECM Industries Privately Acquired
New Berlin, WI-based ECM Industries is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply and gas utility markets.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Ad Logoa
AD Eyes Merger, New Safety Division
AD and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a spring 2020 merger would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.
Dec 19th, 2019