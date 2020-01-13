Wajax Acquires Electro-Mechanical Provider Northpoint Technical Services

NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers.

Wajax
Jan 13th, 2020
Wajaxa

TORONTO, Ontario — Wajax Corporation announced Monday that it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Calgary, Alberta-based NorthPoint Technical Services ULC. The shares were acquired from an affiliate of Denver, CO-based Lion Equity Partners for an aggregate purchase price of $18 million.

Northpoint Technical Services Owler 20180405 194300 OriginalNorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers. Specializing in the repair of rotating industrial equipment, including motors, generators, gearboxes, switchgear, transformers, pumps, fans and turbines, NorthPoint operates nine branches across Canada and employs approximately 177 people. Northpoint’s branches are located in Grand Prairie and Calgary, Alberta; Regina, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Kirkland Lake, Sudbury and Sarnia, Ontario; Moncton, New Brunswick; and St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Transaction Highlights

  • Consistent with Wajax’s strategy, the acquisition of NorthPoint is expected to provide meaningful growth in the Corporation’s Engineered Repair Services (“ERS”) business. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, NorthPoint had revenues of approximately $49.2 million.
  • NorthPoint is complementary to Wajax’s existing ERS business, which includes Montréal, Québec-based Groupe Delom Inc., acquired by Wajax in October 2018. The addition of NorthPoint provides further technical expertise, a skilled workforce and minimal branch overlap with Wajax’s current ERS locations.
  • The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Wajax shareholders in an anticipated range of $0.05 – $0.10 for the 2020 fiscal year, on an earnings per share basis.

Wajax“We are extremely pleased to welcome NorthPoint and its team of dedicated professionals to Wajax,” said Mark Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wajax. “The addition of NorthPoint gives our ERS platform strengthened national coverage, complementing the expanded footprint we acquired with Groupe Delom in 2018 and allowing us to better serve our customers. We continue to view ERS as a critical part of our growth strategy as it is expected to enhance our EBITDA margins, requires a lower total working capital investment when compared to our distribution businesses and further enhances our overall value proposition to new and existing customers.”

Paul Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of NorthPoint, stated, “Partnering with Wajax provides our team with a significant opportunity to grow our volume nationally, leveraging Wajax’s extensive sales, marketing and customer relationships. Combining with Wajax offers customers a national partner for all their ERS needs and sets us apart in the marketplace.”

The transaction will be subject to normal post-closing adjustments.

Wajax's industrial products segment was No. 32 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List after posting $349 million in 2018 sales.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Brushes Wide
Malish Corp. Acquires Abtex Corp.
Based in Dresden, NY, Abtex is a producer of customized, integrated machine and brush deburring solutions for the manufacturing industry.
Jan 10th, 2020
Tributea
Volaris Group Acquires Tribute
Based in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1092071308
Anixter Says WESCO's Offer is Better
It's the latest development in a bidding battle for Anixter between electrical/industrial distributor WESCO International and private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 9th, 2020
Fullerton 1200x624
Fullerton Tool Acquires Carbro Corp.
Based in Lawndale, CA, Carbro is a fellow supplier of solid carbide rotary tools.
Jan 8th, 2020
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Imperial Dade Adds American Paper & Plastics
The news comes two days after the foodservice and janitorial products distributor announced the addition of Wagner Supply Company.
Jan 8th, 2020
1200px Sandvik svg Werw
Sandvik Acquires Thermaltek
With $13 million in 2019 sales, Concord, NC-based Thermaltek adds to the Kanthal business under Sandvik's Materials Technology segment.
Jan 8th, 2020
Winsupplysdfa
Winsupply Acquires Rosen Supply
Rosen Supply has six locations serving the Greater Puget Sound region, including five distributor branches.
Jan 8th, 2020
Usa Harness Opt Logo2
Optronics Acquires USA Harness
The move is the latest for Optronics in its business broadening beyond commercial vehicle lighting.
Jan 7th, 2020
Viking Electric Vrt Rgb Posa
Two Sonepar USA Distributors to Merge
Brook operates three branches in and around Chicago, while Minneapolis-based Viking has 21 locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Jan 7th, 2020
Qwret
Imperial Dade Acquires Wagner Supply Co.
With three Texas branches, Wagner Supply is a family-owned and operated distributor of janitorial and industrial products.
Jan 6th, 2020
15
WESCO Ups Bid for Anixter
The offer improves upon WESCO's previous offer submitted Dec. 26 and looks to outbid private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Allied
Allied Bearing Acquires Stephens-Harris
Based in Harahan, LA, Stephens-Harris Associates is an independent distributor of power transmission and conveyor equipment and services.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Power Products Acquires King Innovation 47
ECM Industries Privately Acquired
New Berlin, WI-based ECM Industries is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply and gas utility markets.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Ad Logoa
AD Eyes Merger, New Safety Division
AD and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a spring 2020 merger would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.
Dec 19th, 2019