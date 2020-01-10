Malish Corp. Acquires Fellow Industrial Brush Supplier Abtex

In a December letter to customers and suppliers, The Malish Corporation announced that it has acquired the assets of fellow industrial and commercial brush manufacturer Abtex Corporation.

Based in Dresden, NY, Abtex is a producer of customized, integrated machine and brush deburring solutions for the manufacturing industry.

Founded in 1945, Malish is a designer and manufacture brushes, custom plastic extrusions, rotational molded and other specialty products. Malish remains a third-generation, family-owned business with Jeff Malish serving as president and CEO. In addition to the headquarters in Mentor, OH, the Malish Corporation has manufacturing operations in Mentor, OH; in Dongguan, China and Wroclaw, Poland.

Malish said the acquisition further diversifies its product offering, while the talent and resources gained will enhance both companies' ability to provide the high quality products and services to their customers.

Abtex will remain a standalone entity, with all employees remaining with the company. Jason Saner will continue as Abtex president, and Malish said Abtex customers and suppliers should see no change in business operations.