Saginaw, MI-based Fullterton Tool Company — which manufacturers precsion-made solid carbide cutting tools — announced Wednesday that it has acquired Carbro Corporation.

Based in Lawndale, CA, Carbro is a fellow supplier of solid carbide rotary tools. Going forward, it will operate under the Carbro name. It will continue to operate as its own entity and partner with Fullerton to create strategic partnerships to better serve the Aerospace market. Fullerton said the acquisition and partnership will allow Carbro to continue to provide its existing products and services while exploring new opportunities to better service new and existing customers.

"It is with both pleasure and excitement to announce the acquisition of Carbro," Fullerton president and co-owner Patrick Curry said. "Carbro and Fullerton will continue to build upon their existing product lines and reputations and together will create strategic partnerships to better service specialty markets as well as our customers. I am excited for the future with both of these companies and how this partnership will impact the manufacturing industry."

Founded in 1942, Fullerton Tool is a third-generation, family-owned company that is ISO 90001:2015 certified. It has two production facilities — one on the Saginaw's south side, and one about 9 miles west of there. The company's products include end mills, drills, reamers, routers, keyseat cutters, saws, burrs, countersinks and boring tools.

Carbro Corporation, located just southeast of LAX Airport, has been producing cutting tools for more than 50 years. It's current product lineup includes solid carbide routers, drills, reamers and threaded shank tooling.



