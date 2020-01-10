Volaris Group Acquires Distributor ERP Provider Tribute

Based in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors.

Jan 10th, 2020
TORONTO, Ontario — Volaris Group on Friday announced the acquisition of Tribute Inc., an ERP software provider for mid-sized industrial distributors in North America.

TributeBased in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors serve their customers better, streamline their operations, lower costs and enhance margins through better cost control. Tribute systems power millions of dollars in transactions every month and supply thousands of users with critical information day and night.

Tribute has a deep understanding of the unique business needs of industrial distributors. The company serves hundreds of customers throughout North America providing specialized solutions for fluid power and motion control, industrial hoses, fluid handling, and more.

Tim Reynolds, CEO, Tribute Inc., commented: “Becoming part of the Volaris Group and Constellation Software has tremendous benefits for our employees and customers," Tribute CEO Tim Reynolds said. "We’re now part of a large, stable and successful company that bases its business on improving and growing software firms like Tribute. This gives us access to financial, technology and operational resources to apply to our business and improve our products and services. Internally, it gives our employees significantly expanded development opportunities and a much wider field of play that can greatly accelerate their careers"

DownloadIn keeping with Volaris’ philosophy of acquire, strengthen and grow, Tribute maintains its brand and independence with support, coaching and best practices from Volaris. Reynolds continues to lead the business as CEO. Tribute joins AssetWorks and Smartrak in Volaris’ Asset Management vertical.

As an operating group of Constellation Software, Volaris Group acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies.

