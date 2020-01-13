Aerospace and Defense Suppliers Woodward, Hexcel Combining

The new company, called Woodward Hexcel, will generate more than $5 billion in annual sales with a market capitalization nearing $14 billion.

Michelle Chapman
Jan 13th, 2020
Woodward Logo Png Transparenta

Woodward and Hexcel are merging in an all-stock deal that would create one of the largest suppliers in the aerospace and defense industry.

The companies say the tie-up will allow them to create more efficient aircraft that will reduce emissions, a big hurdle for the aerospace industry.

“The future of flight and energy efficiency will be defined by next-generation platforms delivering lower cost of ownership, reduced emissions, and enhanced safety – and a combined Hexcel and Woodward will be at the forefront of this evolution," Hexcel CEO Nick Stanage said in a prepared statement.

LogoHexcel's stock jumped 9.6% at the opening bell Monday. Shares of Woodward rose 5.1%.

The new company, called Woodward Hexcel, will generate more than $5 billion in annual sales with a market capitalization nearing $14 billion and more than 16,000 employees.

Woodward Hexcel will have manufacturing operations in 14 countries on five continents.

Both companies supply Airbus and Boeing, including parts for the 737 Max. With Boeing ensnared in one if its biggest crisis following the crash of two of its marquee aircraft, industry analysts speculate the deal may have been pushed forward to better position the combined company with Airbus.

Woodward Logo Png Transparent“With Airbus’ share of the commercial aerospace market likely to gradually rise, Woodward believes Hexcel’s strong European sales force and Airbus market position should help it rapidly expand its market position," analyst Nicholas Heymann of William Blair wrote.

Hexcel shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.625 shares of Woodward Inc. common stock for each share of Hexcel Corp. stock that they own. Woodward shareholders will continue to own the same number of shares in the combined company as they do immediately prior to the closing.

Existing Woodward shareholders will own about 55% of the combined company, with Hexcel shareholders owing about 45%.

Stanage will serve as CEO of the combined company. Woodward President, Chairman and CEO Tom Gendron will serve as executive chairman of the combined company until the first anniversary of the merger's closing. At that time Gendron plans to retire and will then serve as non-executive chairman of the combined company until the second anniversary of the merger's closing. At that point, Stanage will take on the additional role of chairman.

The combined company’s board will have 10 members, consisting of five directors from each company, including Gendron and Stanage.

The combined business will be based in Fort Collins, Colorado, where Woodward has its headquarters. Hexcel is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. It still needs approval from the shareholders of both companies, as well as regulatory approvals.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Brushes Wide
Malish Corp. Acquires Abtex Corp.
Based in Dresden, NY, Abtex is a producer of customized, integrated machine and brush deburring solutions for the manufacturing industry.
Jan 10th, 2020
Tributea
Volaris Group Acquires Tribute
Based in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1092071308
Anixter Says WESCO's Offer is Better
It's the latest development in a bidding battle for Anixter between electrical/industrial distributor WESCO International and private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 9th, 2020
Fullerton 1200x624
Fullerton Tool Acquires Carbro Corp.
Based in Lawndale, CA, Carbro is a fellow supplier of solid carbide rotary tools.
Jan 8th, 2020
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Imperial Dade Adds American Paper & Plastics
The news comes two days after the foodservice and janitorial products distributor announced the addition of Wagner Supply Company.
Jan 8th, 2020
1200px Sandvik svg Werw
Sandvik Acquires Thermaltek
With $13 million in 2019 sales, Concord, NC-based Thermaltek adds to the Kanthal business under Sandvik's Materials Technology segment.
Jan 8th, 2020
Winsupplysdfa
Winsupply Acquires Rosen Supply
Rosen Supply has six locations serving the Greater Puget Sound region, including five distributor branches.
Jan 8th, 2020
Usa Harness Opt Logo2
Optronics Acquires USA Harness
The move is the latest for Optronics in its business broadening beyond commercial vehicle lighting.
Jan 7th, 2020
Viking Electric Vrt Rgb Posa
Two Sonepar USA Distributors to Merge
Brook operates three branches in and around Chicago, while Minneapolis-based Viking has 21 locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Jan 7th, 2020
Qwret
Imperial Dade Acquires Wagner Supply Co.
With three Texas branches, Wagner Supply is a family-owned and operated distributor of janitorial and industrial products.
Jan 6th, 2020
15
WESCO Ups Bid for Anixter
The offer improves upon WESCO's previous offer submitted Dec. 26 and looks to outbid private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Allied
Allied Bearing Acquires Stephens-Harris
Based in Harahan, LA, Stephens-Harris Associates is an independent distributor of power transmission and conveyor equipment and services.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Power Products Acquires King Innovation 47
ECM Industries Privately Acquired
New Berlin, WI-based ECM Industries is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply and gas utility markets.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Ad Logoa
AD Eyes Merger, New Safety Division
AD and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a spring 2020 merger would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.
Dec 19th, 2019