Fittings Distributor/Manufacturer Midland Industries Appoints New CEO

Midland is the new manufacturing and distribution platform brand that includes recently consolidated companies Anderson Metals, Midland Metal Mfg., Buchanan Rubber, Mid-America Fittings and Stainless Adapters.

Sep 25th, 2020
Midland Industries
Midland Industries

KANSAS CITY, MO — Midland Industries (Midland), a leading supplier of brass fittings for tube, pipe and hose, announces John Gerber as its Chief Executive Officer effective September 14, 2020. The Kansas City, Missouri-based organization welcomes Gerber as he steps into current CEO, Vince Hodes’s role.

Hodes explains that he will transition into a strategic growth-focused position on the company’s board. “At Midland Industries, we believe that the perfect fit matters,” says Hodes. “I couldn’t ask for a better leader than John Gerber to step into the role of CEO.”

Midland GerberWith more than 20 years of experience in industrial and commercial distribution, Gerber has held positions at top companies, including General Electric, Rexel USA, WESCO and Construction Supply Group.

For the past three years, Gerber was the President of Carter-Waters & Stetson Building Products. Prior to that, he held positions as Regional Director, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, General Manager of European & China Operations and various roles in P&L management, sales, Six Sigma Black Belt, and operations. He also holds a Bachelor of Science, Finance and Marketing from the Krannert School, Purdue University.

As he begins this new journey with Midland Industries, Gerber looks forward to adding to the growth and development the company has already started.

“To join such a diverse, innovative company like Midland Industries is very exciting,” said Gerber. “I am humbled by the opportunity to join such a fantastic & passionate team and look forward to leading the new Midland family of companies into its next phase of success.”

Midland Industries, headquartered in Kansas City, is the new manufacturing and distribution platform brand representing recently consolidated companies including Anderson Metals, Midland Metal Mfg., Buchanan Rubber Ltd., Mid-America Fittings, and Stainless Adapters Inc. With over 40,000 SKUs comprising fittings, valves, hose, and related products, the company distributes to general industrial, hose, fluid power, plumbing, oil and gas, waterworks, irrigation, truck and trailer, power transmission, PVF and other end-markets. For more information, visit www.midlandindustries.com.

Related
Slid0 Fulla
Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters
Jan 14th, 2020
Id 39251 Midland Industries Logo
Wynnchurch’s Industrial Distribution Platform Rebrands as Midland Industries
Apr 15th, 2019
Id 32768 Page 8 Topae
Company Profile: Midland Metal's Digital Advantage
Sep 11th, 2017
More in Staffing Changes
Naw
NAW Names Wells Fargo Exec as New CEO
Eric Hoplin, head of external relations for Wells Fargo in Washington DC, will take over NAW leadership on Oct. 19.
Sep 9th, 2020
2
Rust-Oleum Acquires Abrasives Supplier, Names New President
Two days apart, the protective paints and abrasives maker announced an acquisition and new company leadership.
Sep 4th, 2020
Myersa
Myers Industries Appoints 3 New Executives
The trio will focus on driving accelarated growth, increased profitability and M&A integration for the manufacturer/distributor.
Sep 1st, 2020
Msc Asdf
MSC Industrial Appoints New E-Commerce Leader
Faisal Hussain now leads MSC's e-commerce efforts after serving as Ingram Micro's executive director of global product management for the past three years.
Sep 1st, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC Industrial Names Ingersoll Rand Veteran as New CFO
Kristen Actis-Grande takes over financial leadership for the metalworking and MRO products distributor.
Aug 31st, 2020
Ad Safsd
AD Announces New Leadership for US Electrical Unit, Supplier Relations
Effective Sept. 21, AD will have new leaders at its US-Electrical division and supplier relations roles.
Aug 27th, 2020
Kaman Industrial Technologies Sdf
Kaman Distribution Appoints New VP of Supply Chain at KIT
Robert Boyle brings 25-plus years of industrial distribution experience to the role, most recently serving as a VP at Affiliated Distributors.
Aug 27th, 2020
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints New Area VPs
See who now leads KDG's west operations and Kaman Industrial Technologies' southwest operations.
Aug 24th, 2020
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints New VP of Corporate Accounts
Twenty-six-year industry veteran Kevin Glorio now heads corporate accounts at KDG's Kaman Industrial Technologies unit.
Aug 19th, 2020
Ad Logo E
AD's Business Development SVP Retiring This Fall
Eight-year AD leadership veteran Tom Blue will retire on Sept. 30 after more than three decades serving the industrial supply market.
Aug 17th, 2020
3 M B
3M Appoints New Head of Consumer Business
Longtime 3M veteran Jeffery Lavers takes over the Consumer Business Group after serving as VP of Automotive and Aerospace within that unit.
Aug 6th, 2020
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo
Pelican Products Names Gyori CEO
Phil Gyori takes over leadership of the manufacturer of protective cases, packaging solutions and portable lighting, succeeding Lyndon Faulkner.
Aug 5th, 2020