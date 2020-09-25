Fittings Distributor/Manufacturer Midland Industries Appoints New CEO

KANSAS CITY, MO — Midland Industries (Midland), a leading supplier of brass fittings for tube, pipe and hose, announces John Gerber as its Chief Executive Officer effective September 14, 2020. The Kansas City, Missouri-based organization welcomes Gerber as he steps into current CEO, Vince Hodes’s role.

Hodes explains that he will transition into a strategic growth-focused position on the company’s board. “At Midland Industries, we believe that the perfect fit matters,” says Hodes. “I couldn’t ask for a better leader than John Gerber to step into the role of CEO.”

With more than 20 years of experience in industrial and commercial distribution, Gerber has held positions at top companies, including General Electric, Rexel USA, WESCO and Construction Supply Group.

For the past three years, Gerber was the President of Carter-Waters & Stetson Building Products. Prior to that, he held positions as Regional Director, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, General Manager of European & China Operations and various roles in P&L management, sales, Six Sigma Black Belt, and operations. He also holds a Bachelor of Science, Finance and Marketing from the Krannert School, Purdue University.

As he begins this new journey with Midland Industries, Gerber looks forward to adding to the growth and development the company has already started.

“To join such a diverse, innovative company like Midland Industries is very exciting,” said Gerber. “I am humbled by the opportunity to join such a fantastic & passionate team and look forward to leading the new Midland family of companies into its next phase of success.”

Midland Industries, headquartered in Kansas City, is the new manufacturing and distribution platform brand representing recently consolidated companies including Anderson Metals, Midland Metal Mfg., Buchanan Rubber Ltd., Mid-America Fittings, and Stainless Adapters Inc. With over 40,000 SKUs comprising fittings, valves, hose, and related products, the company distributes to general industrial, hose, fluid power, plumbing, oil and gas, waterworks, irrigation, truck and trailer, power transmission, PVF and other end-markets. For more information, visit www.midlandindustries.com.