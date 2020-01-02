Allied Bearing & Supply Acquires Stephens-Harris Associates

Based in Harahan, LA, Stephens-Harris Associates is an independent distributor of power transmission and conveyor equipment and services.

Jan 2nd, 2020
Allied

HARAHAN, LA – Allied Bearing & Supply has announced that effective Jan. 1, it has acquired all of the assets, brand rights, websites and intellectual property of Stephens-Harris Associates, Inc. located in Harahan, LA. Founded by Ed Stephens in 1977, Stephens-Harris is an independent distributor specializing in power transmission and conveyor equipment and services.

Jim McLain, Allied Bearing & Supply President, said the following regarding the acquisition: "The knowledge and experience of Stephens-Harris Associates will help our business in a big way. We welcome them into the Allied Bearing family and together we will become a stronger option in our market."

Mark Stephens of Stephens-Harris Associates, Inc., said, "With the combined 75+ years of business operation along with the consolidation of our many premium brands of products, Allied Bearing’s extensive local inventory, and the most experienced sales team in Southern Louisiana, we are better positioned to serve our customers.” 

Allied Bearing, also based in Harahan, LA, first opened in 1986 as a single branch. In 1992, Allied Bearing opened its only other branch in Baton Rouge, LA. Over the years they have proven a strong ability to serve their customers with an unmatched level of knowledge and local inventory not otherwise seen in South Louisiana. Allied Bearing & Supply continues to this day to serve its customers in a manner that continues to ensure success. 

