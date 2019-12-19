AD and SafetyNetwork Eye Merger, Creation of Safety Division

AD and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a spring 2020 merger would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.

Affiliated Distributors (AD)
Dec 19th, 2019
Ad Logoa

Contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group AD announced Thursday that it and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a potential merger that would occur in the spring of 2020. The partnership would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.

1500x500Founded in 1989 as The Safety Marketing Group, Tampa, FL-based SafetyNetwork is branded as "a buying group comprised of like-minded, leading safety distributors focused on providing safety equipment and services to the far-reaching corners of industry."

"Its unique training and certification programs and online resource Safeopedia provide easy access to occupational health and safety information for professionals in the field, and help members advance efforts to educate all participants in the channel on the importance of safe work environments," AD stated Thursday.

“SafetyNetwork members are long-time, well-respected leaders in the safety space, and bring tremendous scale to our already growing safety segment,” said Marisol Fernandez, president of AD's Industrial and Safety - US Division, about the prospects of the merger.

Ad LogoAD added that SafetyNetwork CEO Mike Smeaton said AD’s programs and services will bring tremendous value to his group’s members and supplier-partners. 

“I’m really looking forward to introducing our members to AD-unique programs like eCommerce, AD Rewards and market planning,” Smeaton said. “These offerings serve to make our members stronger, distinguish them from their competitors, and meet their growth objectives.”

AD chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg noted that receiving approval by both AD and SafetyNetwork boards to move forward with the process is an excellent signal: “I appreciate the confidence that both boards have shown with their contingency approvals last month,” Weisberg said. “They are showing exceptional leadership for the betterment of all members.  The benefits they see coming from increased scale are compelling and include increased purchasing power, expanded services, access to a larger supplier base and sustainability. In areas where industrial and safety should collaborate, we will collaborate. In areas where they should remain separate, we will maintain separation.”

David Ruggles is the president of third-generation family-owned Martin Supply and serves as chair of AD’s Industrial & Safety divisional board of directors: “As an active participant in AD’s governance, I can say firsthand that AD is a member-driven, collaborative organization that truly believes in the idea that together, we win” Ruggles said. “The Industrial Safety Division board is supportive of this addition and we’re looking forward to welcoming Mike and his team, and their members, to the AD community.”

SafetyNetwork’s Board Chair and Quest Safety President Sam Yadav highlighted the benefits a prospective merger brings to both groups: “This merger will provide enhanced capabilities to both groups,” Yadav noted. “SafetyNetwork members will have access to programs and services like e-Commerce that are critical to the long-term viability of our channel. AD members will benefit from SafetyNetwork’s strong technical expertise and training capabilities. We view this as an evolution of our strategy to help independents compete and win.”

Yadav underscored the importance of ensuring his members can get informed and provide input and guidance: “We want our members to have their questions answered, and to have a chance to talk with us and with the team at AD so that their decisions are well-informed.” 

More in Associations
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT WORK Force Raises Almost $280K in 2019 Contributions
The PTDA Foundation initiative provides recruitment and retention tools and resources to power transmission/motion control companies.
Nov 15th, 2019
Wis Ea
Wiborg Becomes 1st Man to Join W.I.S.E. Advisory Council
Stellar Industrial Supply CEO John Wiborg is the first male on ISA's Women Industrial Supply Executives Advisory Council in W.I.S.E.'s 12-year history.
Nov 13th, 2019
Isa Blog Post Header
PipelineDeals Sponsors Industrial Supply Association's IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference
Independent manufacturing representatives to utilize sales pipeline enablement tools to gain industry certification.
Nov 7th, 2019
Page 9 Top
AD Member Sales Grow 13% to $35 Billion in First 9 Months of 2019
Nov 1st, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Left View Walter Finaa
Walter Surface Technologies Joins IBC
Walter — one of the world's largest suppliers of metalworking products and solutions — has joined buying group IBC's network of independent distributors.
Oct 29th, 2019
Members of Northern Safety &amp; Industrial posing with NetPlus Alliance executives after accepting NetPlus&apos; Distributor of the Year Award.
NetPlus Alliance Recognizes Award Winners
NetPlus Alliance hosted 500 distributor and supplier attendees at its sixth-annual meeting Oct. 5-8 in Dallas, TX. See who took home its annual awards.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Dl0 4196 (1)
AD Industrial and Safety-US Celebrates 25 years
The milestone was celebrated at the 2019 AD North American Meeting, where more than 800 attendees joined together.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40109 Mars Logo
Impact of Precision Scheduled Railroading on Shippers Examined
Registration is now open for the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Summer Meeting to be held July 15–16 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
May 17th, 2019
Id 38921 Candle 2038736 1920
Jack Butcher, Founder of Industrial Bolt & Supply, Dies at 79
Butcher took on other leadership roles within the industrial distribution industry, including a long tenure on the board of STAFDA.
Mar 29th, 2019
Id 38198 Stafda Logo Edit
David Goggins to Keynote STAFDA’s Nashville Convention
Goggins will address STAFDA attendees during his keynote presentation at the General Session on Monday, November 11.
Mar 25th, 2019
Id 38381 Ptda Logo Edit
PTDA Welcomes Six New Members
PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations.
Mar 8th, 2019
Id 38198 Stafda Logo Edit
STAFDA Nashville Associate State-of-the-Industry Speaker Announced
Glenn Knowlton, vice president of sales and marketing at Norton|Saint-Gobain Abrasives North America will address the attendees at STAFDA's November trade show.
Mar 1st, 2019
Id 37670 Naw Logo Edit
National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Elects 2019 Officers
George Pattee, chairman of the board of Parksite Inc., takes helm as NAW chairman.
Feb 5th, 2019