Core & Main Acquires California Waterworks Distributor R&B Co.

The acquisition marks Core & Main's 10th since spinning off from HD Supply in August 2017.

Core & Main
Mar 3rd, 2020
Core &amp; Maina

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main LP, a US distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire R&B Co., based in San Jose, CA. The acquisition will mark Core & Main’s 10th transaction since becoming an independent company in August 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Core & Main“This acquisition will meaningfully expand our presence in California, one of the largest markets in the US We are thrilled to welcome the R&B team members into the Core & Main family upon closing the transaction and we believe the cultural fit between the two companies is incredibly strong,” said Core & Main’s Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “R&B has established strong customer relationships and provides best-in-class service. We are confident these qualities will be further enhanced when we come together as one company.”

Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main, said, “The addition of R&B will allow us to grow by broadening our customer base and expanding our end markets. Because our products and services are complementary, we have a great opportunity to learn from one another, and strengthen the best of both companies for the benefit of our customers and associates.”

R&B has been in operation for more than 70 years, serving industrial and municipal customers with a broad waterworks product offering. The company’s origin dates to 1949, when co-workers Bob Roberts and Fred Brune founded the distribution business after working for Rensselaer Valve Company.

“At R&B, we have established a people-first culture where our associates genuinely care about each other and our customers. We are passionate about providing the highest level of service and we work hard every day to ensure we exceed our customers’ expectations. Our values have enabled us to build and sustain a phenomenal team and I’m immensely proud of the track record of continued growth we’ve achieved together,” said Reed Mack, CEO of R&B. “Combining forces with Core & Main will create even greater developmental opportunities for our team and will allow us to offer our customers an expanded portfolio of products and services, along with enhanced expertise.”

Operating approximately 275 branches nationwide, Core & Main has 3,500+ associates.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
B&amp;b Manufacturing
B&B Mfg. Acquires Plastic PowerDrive Products
La Porte, IL-based B&B Manufacturing adds a similar power transmission products supplier.
Feb 21st, 2020
Gws Natc
GWS Tool Acquires North American Tool
It's already the second acquisition for Tavares, FL-based GWS, which acquired Intrepid Tool Industries in January.
Feb 12th, 2020
Ep8 Mg15 X0 A Eq Bhz
Koch Industries Acquires Infor
Koch has been an investor in the software company since 2017.
Feb 5th, 2020
I Stock 1181243794
January Industrial Supply M&A Recap
With so much M&A activity in the industrial supply space, it’s easy to miss deal announcements here and there. Here's what happened in January.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Stanley Bd I Stocka
Stanley BD to Buy CAM for $1.5B
CAM is a fastener supplier for Boeing, with $375 million in revenue over the last 12 months.
Jan 29th, 2020
Klinger Gpi
Klinger Acquires Sealing Supplier GPI
GPI supplies and recommends industrial gaskets, mechanical seals, pumps/pump accessories and other industrial products from four locations in west Texas.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ohio Transmission Laron
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Laron
Arizona-based Laron providesmechanical and electrical motor repair service to the Southwest US.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Danfoss Eaton Rotation 5e277b304b6fd
Danfoss to Acquire Eaton Hydraulics
Eaton Hydraulics had total 2019 sales of $2.2 billion and employs about 11,000 people.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Slid0 Fulla
Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters
Located in Houston, Stainless supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets.
Jan 14th, 2020
Crosby Feubo Featured
Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo
Crosby, a supplier of lifting, rigging and material handling hardware, has acquired Hattingen, Germany-based offshore mooring component supplier Feubo.
Jan 14th, 2020
Combined
Power Grid Components Makes Acquisition
Royal manufactures substation and transmission group-operated disconnect switches, substation and distribution hookstick disconnects and substation power connectors.
Jan 14th, 2020
Wajaxa
Wajax Acquires Northpoint Technical Services
NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers.
Jan 13th, 2020
Anixter jpga
WESCO, Anixter Announce $4.5B Merger
The bidding battle over electrical, security and data communication products distributor Anixter appears to finally have a conclusion
Jan 13th, 2020
Woodward Logo Png Transparenta
Aero Suppliers Woodward, Hexcel to Merge
The new company, called Woodward Hexcel, will generate more than $5 billion in annual sales with a market capitalization nearing $14 billion.
Jan 13th, 2020