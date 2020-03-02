February 2020 Industrial Supply M&A Recap

With so much M&A activity in the industrial supply space, it’s easy to miss deal announcements here and there (unless you’re an avid reader of Industrial Distribution, of course). So, at the start of each month, ID will provide a monthly rundown of all the M&A news we’ve posted in the previous month in one item so that you can get caught up on everything in one place.
Here’s all M&A activity everything we covered in February, in order of newest to oldest:
- Jason Industries Acquires Matchless Metal Polish Company - posted Feb. 28
- Walter Surface Acquires Safety Supplier ArcOne - posted Feb. 27
- Mettler-Toledo Acquires D.C. Martin & Son Scales - posted Feb. 25
- Descartes Systems Group Acquires eWMS Provider Peoplevox - posted Feb. 24
- B&B Manufacturing Acquires Fellow PT Supplier Plastic PowerDrive Products - posted Feb. 21
- Doering Co. Acquires Fellow Supplier Metro Hydraulics - posted Feb. 19
- Ingersoll-Rand’s Industrial Spin-Off, Trane Formation to Complete Feb. 29 - posted Feb. 17
- The Reynolds Co. Expands Into PVF, Acquires Flow-Zone - posted Feb. 14
- LINC Systems Acquires BlackHawk Industrial's Dealer Services Unit - posted Feb. 13
- GWS Tool Group Acquires North American Tool Corp. - posted Feb. 12
- Dutch Belting Company AMMEGA Acquires Midwest Industrial Rubber - posted Feb. 7
- BlackHawk Industrial Announces 2nd Acquisition In 5 Days, Adds J&S Tool - posted Feb. 7
- LINC Systems Acquires Fellow Fastener/Packaging Distributor R.V. Evans - posted Feb. 7
- Harbour Group Acquires Distributor Stainless Hose Fittings - posted Feb. 6
- Ramco Innovations Acquires Fellow Automation Distributor Richard Greene Co. - posted Feb. 6
- DXP Enterprises Boosts California Footprint, Acquires Turbo Machinery Repair - posted Feb. 6
- Winsupply Acquires Plumbing Distributor Morgan Brothers Supply - posted Feb. 5
- Koch Industries Acquires Infor - posted Feb. 5
- Ahead of Divestment, Q4 Sales at Eaton’s Hydraulics Segment Fall 13% - posted Feb. 4
- BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Machine Tools Supply from DNOW - posted Feb. 3
- Italy's Manuli Rubber Acquires Ryco Hydraulics - posted Feb. 3
ID posted 21news items about M&A activity in February, following 20 in January. This is by no means a complete list of every M&A deal announced in the industrial supply space in February. Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.
