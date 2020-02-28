Jason Industries Acquires Matchless Metal Polish Co.

MILWAUKEE — Jason Industries announced Thursday that it has acquired the Matchless Metal Polish Company in an all-cash transaction valued at $5 million.

The Matchless Metal Polish Company, founded in 1885, provides a full line of metal finishing products and services including buffing compounds, buffing wheels, abrasives and chemicals with annual sales of approximately $8 million.

Through the acquisition of Matchless, Jason will further expand its polishing product line offerings within North America. The business will be integrated into Jason’s Industrial segment within Osborn, a global provider of solutions for surface preparation and finishing, cleaning and containment, and material and structural positioning, with product lines including brushes, polishing buffs and compounds, abrasives and roller technology.

"Matchless reinforces our strategy to execute core tuck-in acquisitions that possess multiple facets of synergy," commented Brian Kobylinski, Jason Industries chairman and CEO. "Combining both Matchless and our recent Schaffner acquisition into our Industrial segment creates the widest range of technical polishing solutions available and firmly establishes Osborn’s leading position in the market."

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing companies within the finishing and seating markets, including Osborn (Richmond, IN and Burgwald, Germany) and Milsco (Milwaukee, WI). Headquartered in Milwaukee, Jason employs more than 1,900 people in 13 countries.