Ramco Innovations Acquires Fellow Automation Distributor Richard Greene Co.

The transaction will allow Ramco Innovations to expand their geographical footprint throughout five Midwest states.

Ramco Innovations
Feb 6th, 2020


WEST DES MOINES, IA — West Des Moines, IA-based automation solutions distributor, Ramco Innovations on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Richard Greene Company of St Louis, MO.

This transaction will allow Ramco Innovations to expand their geographical footprint throughout five Midwest states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The joining of the two companies will provide customers of both companies with a larger product offering, local inventory and enhanced technical support. Both companies have similar organizational cultures built around solving customer problems and providing complete automation solutions.

Richard Greene Company is an automation distributor that was established in 1958 by Richard Greene as a manufacturers’ representative group in the family basement. Richard Greene represents manufacturers in factory automation, heat/controls, machine safety, sensors and robotics. Richard Greene Company has locations in St Louis and Lenexa, KS.

Ramco Innovations is a high-tech industrial automation solutions provider. Since 1962, Ramco Innovations has been committed to helping businesses stay competitive with creative technology solutions that include factory automation, electrical controls, sensors/vision, safety solutions and robotics. 

"We are very excited about the synergies brought with combining our tremendous teams, products and services," said Hank Norem, president of Ramco. "With our companies aligned, we are positioned as a premier industrial automation provider throughout the Midwest. We have both invested in our robotics capabilities and are excited to share resources as we assist companies with their industrial automation needs." 

The two organizations are well-suited for a partnership, as they share multiple attributes including a focus on state-of-the-art automation solutions, personalized technical support and major industrial product lines.

"Joining forces with Ramco scores a big win for our company, our customers, our vendors and our employees,” stated Richard Greene, president of Richard Greene Company. "We gain capability and strength in the marketplace and yet maintain all the core values that made us what we are today." 

Each company will continue to service clients as usual with this expansion. Both companies are focused on maintaining their stellar client service while embracing this opportunity for growth. 


