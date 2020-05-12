Cline Tool Acquires Davis Tool; Becomes Master Distributor for Erix Tool

NEWTON, IA — Cline Tool, one of the largest custom tool manufacturers in the US and an industrial distributor, recently acquired Davis Tool. In addition, they announced they are now the master US distributor for Erix Tool products.

Davis Tool is a modular boring system that provides both flexibility and durability. Jim Long, Cline Tool President and CEO said, “We look forward to supporting existing Davis customers with replacement components and assisting them with reviewing new applications.”

For over 40 years, Erix Tool has been supplying precision-engineered tools for front and back spotfacing, chamfering and deburring to some of the world’s most innovative and demanding clients, from multinational aerospace corporations and military units, to global automotive and industrial equipment and manufacturers. "We are excited about the opportunity to engage with current Erix Tool customers and to help them with their tooling requirements," Long said.

Cline Tool is headquartered in Newton, IA and has locations in Houston, TX, Rockford, IL, Indianapolis, IN and Fletcher, NC.

Founded in Newton, IA in 1948, Cline Tool designs and manufactures custom metal cutting tools, in addition to being a provider of integrated supply programs and an industrial tool distributor. The company serves manufacturing leaders in a variety of industries, including agriculture, construction equipment, automotive, appliances, medical and hydraulic valve controls.

For questions and application support on the Davis Tool and Erix Tool lines, contact:

Dan Knight

Cline Tool

1415 E. 19th St N.

Newton, IA 50208

866.561.3022

Cell: 248-828-6890