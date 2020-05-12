Cline Tool Acquires Davis Tool; Becomes Master Distributor for Erix Tool

Custom tool manufacturer and distributor Cline Tool acquires a modular boring system supplier and now is a master distributor for a precision-engineered tools maker.

May 12th, 2020
Cline Tool
Cline Tool Sfasd
Industrial Distribution

NEWTON, IA — Cline Tool, one of the largest custom tool manufacturers in the US and an industrial distributor, recently acquired Davis Tool. In addition, they announced they are now the master US distributor for Erix Tool products.

Davis Tool is a modular boring system that provides both flexibility and durability. Jim Long, Cline Tool President and CEO said, “We look forward to supporting existing Davis customers with replacement components and assisting them with reviewing new applications.”

LogoFor over 40 years, Erix Tool has been supplying precision-engineered tools for front and back spotfacing, chamfering and deburring to some of the world’s most innovative and demanding clients, from multinational aerospace corporations and military units, to global automotive and industrial equipment and manufacturers. "We are excited about the opportunity to engage with current Erix Tool customers and to help them with their tooling requirements," Long said.

Cline Tool is headquartered in Newton, IA and has locations in Houston, TX, Rockford, IL, Indianapolis, IN and Fletcher, NC.

Founded in Newton, IA in 1948, Cline Tool designs and manufactures custom metal cutting tools, in addition to being a provider of integrated supply programs and an industrial tool distributor. The company serves manufacturing leaders in a variety of industries, including agriculture, construction equipment, automotive, appliances, medical and hydraulic valve controls.

For questions and application support on the Davis Tool and Erix Tool lines, contact:

Dan Knight
Cline Tool
1415 E. 19th St N.
Newton, IA 50208
866.561.3022
Cell: 248-828-6890

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Win Supplyasdf
Winsupply Acquires May Supply
The plumbing, water system materials and kitchen/bath fixture distributor is the fifth acquisition announced by Winsupply since early December 2019.
Apr 6th, 2020
I Stock 1181243794 5e34683398119 5e53f1906bb58
March 2020 Industrial Supply M&A Recap
After a roaring January and February, M&A news was slim pickings as COVID-19 severely disrupted March business activity.
Apr 1st, 2020
Fastenal Apex
Fastenal Buys Assets of Apex Ind. Technologies
Fastenal and Apex have been collaborating on industrial vending solutions since 2008.
Mar 31st, 2020
Hd Supply Dflgs
HD Supply Postpones Separation; CEO Waives Salary
HD is deferring its planned separation due to market uncertainties caused by COVID-19, but remains committed to it.
Mar 30th, 2020
13667820 1078171412219890 3313302750262508992 O
Last Chance! Take ID's Survey of Operations and Enter Drawing
ID's 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations is open through EoB on 4/22. Completing it gives you a chance to win one of five $10 gift cards!
Mar 27th, 2020
Cimcool Drum Composite
Hillenbrand Selling Cimcool to DuBois
Cimcool is a supplier of metalworking fluids, synthetic, semi-synthetic and water-based lubricants, and drawing and stamping fluids.
Mar 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1129515532
Strong M&A Activity to Continue
A recent industry survey suggests that 52% of senior executives expect their companies to actively pursue M&A in 2020.
Mar 20th, 2020
Es Hliqz X0 A Mh Utd
Airline Hydraulics Acquires Trola-Dyne
Trola-Dyne specializes in engineering, designing and building lubrication systems, seal gas systems and other fluid and gas handling systems.
Mar 12th, 2020
Mergers And Acquisitions Istock
Why Acquisitions Fail
According to KPMG, more than half of acquisitions destroy shareholder value.
Mar 9th, 2020
Id March April Covera
ID's March/April 2020 Digital Edition
ID's March/April digital edition features our 2020 Guide to the Modern Sales Organization List, packed with B2B sales best practices. Other features include an ID In-Depth on Berkshire eSupply and discussions with Hisco and MHS Industrial Supply.
Mar 10th, 2020
Anixter jpga 5e1c8eb560b58
WESCO Updates Anixter Financing Plan
Citing current market conditions, WESCO now expects to fund the entirety of the cash portion of the merger consideration with debt and cash-on-hand.
Mar 10th, 2020
Winsupplyasdfa
Winsupply Acquires ASAP Industrial Supply
It's the fourth acquisition announced by the industrial, plumbing and waterworks distributor since the start of December 2019.
Mar 4th, 2020