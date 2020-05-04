ECM Industries Acquires Fellow Electrical Supplier ILSCO

NEW BERLIN, WI — ECM Industries announced on April 30 that it has acquired electrical connector manufacturer ILSCO, headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

ILSCO is a North American manufacturer of electrical connectors, tools and accessories serving commercial, industrial, utility and OEM customers. ILSCO will become part of ECM Industries, which consists of brands Gardner Bender, Sperry Instruments, King Innovation and Bergen Industries.

“The acquisition of ILSCO adds an industry-leading brand with best in class power connectors and grounding solutions," said Mike Masino, CEO of ECM Industries. "But its real value is with its talented and experienced leadership team that has built deep and impactful customer and channel relationships."

"This is a very exciting time for ILSCO as we start the next phase of our business with ECM," added Andrew Quinn, ILSCO chief executive. "We are very proud of what we have built in our 126-year history and, with our complimentary organizations and product lines, we will accelerate our growth and presence in the electrical industry.”

ILSCO will continue to operate its sales, engineering and all customer support functions from its headquarters in Cincinnati, OH.

Headquartered in New Berlin, WI, ECM is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply and gas utility markets. The ECM brands are widely stocked and distributed through leading wholesalers, retailers, catalogs and e-commerce distributors.“We are very excited to welcome the ILSCO team to the ECM family. Bringing the two dynamic organizations together greatly enhances ECM’s position in connecting, grounding and terminating products," Masino added. "In addition, it strengthens our position in the variety of channels and customers we serve."

ILSCO is a vertically integrated manufacturer that offers a complete line of specification grade products and solutions to electrical distribution, utility, and OEM markets. ILSCO’s operations span three countries, with eight manufacturing locations and nine distribution centers serving customers across North America. ILSCO’s brands include ILSCO, UTILCO, ILSCO of Canada, ILSCO Extrusions, Inc., Surge Suppression LLC and Glenmoor Corporation.



