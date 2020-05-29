DGI Supply to Acquire Rockford's Production Tool & Supply

DGI grows in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin by adding the distributor of MRO, cutting tools and material handling products.

May 29th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Dgi SupplyFull-line industrial distributor DGI Supply announced Thursday that it is set to acquire certain assets Rockford, IL-based Production Tool & Supply, located 64 miles West of DGI's headquarters in the northern Chicago suburb of Wheeling.

DGI — No. 35 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List with $301 million in 2018 sales — said it has hired the PT&S employees and that PT&S will continue to Production Tool & Supplyoperate under its current branding for its customers in the Rockford area. DGI plans to combine its inventory in Loves Park, IL with PT&S' Rockford location that is 9 miles south.

“The combined inventory will improve service levels and broaden the product offering that PT&S provides its customers," said Bill Henricks, DGI Supply chief marketing officer. "The COVID-19 pandemic has given us an opportunity to amalgamate these two great companies and retool our product and services to get our customers back to work without disruption."

Production Tool & Supply was founded in Rockford in 1947 and serves Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. Its full line of industrial products includes cutting tools, fluids and tool holding equipment. The company specializes in grinding wheels, metalworking fluids and cutting tools out of its 20,000-square-foot facility in the Southeast part of Rockford.

Representing more than 1,500 supplier brand names and in business since 1927, DGI Supply has 25 branches in North America.

A Google Street view of Production Tool & Supply's location in Rockford, IL.A Google Street view of Production Tool & Supply's location in Rockford, IL.Google

