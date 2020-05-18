Industrial Threaded Products Acquires Construction Tool & Threading Co.

Distributor ITP gains a custom fastener manufacturer in the nearby Los Angeles metro.

May 18th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Industrial Threaded Products

Commercial fastener distributor and importer Industrial Threaded Products, Inc. announced May 14 that it has acquired Construction Tool & Threading Co., a custom 41026212 2170800343209729 133965067958878208 Omanufacturing company that has been serving the construction and industrial market for over 80 years. Construction Tool & Threading Co.’s service offering and team will become fully integrated with Industrial Threaded Products.

Brea, CA-based describes itself as the largest and fastest-growing distributor of fasteners and related Class-C components and value-added service provider in the western US, while Bell Gardens, CA-based CT&T has specialized in custom manufacturing anchoring systems since 1942, including anchor bolts, J and U-bolts, tie rod assemblies, rods, studs and critical components.

LogoITP said the acquisition represents the joining of two of the most experienced and fastest-growing companies in the construction and industrial markets, with the core goal to optimize efficiency for customers, saving them time and money as well as providing quality materials through the combined scope of services.

“Through this acquisition, I’m most honored to unlock all of the talent in the Construction Tool & Threading Co. organization, as well as provide the team access to revitalize their services,” said Garrett Futrell, CEO of Industrial Threaded Products. “As Industrial Threaded Products has been in business for 40 years, the joining of our two established organizations is highly mutually beneficial. It will allow customers to experience the expansive benefits provided across both networks, under the value of Industrial Threaded Products, and we look forward to serving them all.”

“I am excited to officially announce this acquisition to our customers, as this partnership greatly expands the opportunity of what we can provide for them,” said Kevin Ross, General Manager of Construction Tool & Threading Co. “We took our time in slowly uniting the two organizations to ensure a seamless integration, and we are now truly aligned as one team.”

