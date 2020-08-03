Motion Industries Makes Pair of Acquisitions

The distributor closed on two deals on Aug. 1, adding companies near San Diego and far East Canada.

Aug 3rd, 2020
Mike Hockett
Motion Sdf
Motion Industries

Fresh off having its 2020 second quarter financial results reported by Genuine Parts Company on July 30, Motion Industries announced a pair of acquisitions on Monday that closed over the weekend.

MRO products distributor and solutions provider Motion Industries — No. 4 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List — said it has acquired TRC Hydraulics and F&L Industrial Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Trc Logo 191008 030413Based in Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada, TRC Hydraulics is a supplier of hydraulic products and services that has served the Atlantic Canada region since 1986 with several full-service sales and repair facilities. In 2019, TRC expanded by opening a facility near Spartanburg, South Carolina. Along with distributing many lines of hydraulic product, TRC designs, manufactures and maintains hydraulic components and systems. TRC also engineers customized hydraulic and mechanical solutions, and offers the additional services of experienced fabricators, welders, machinists and hydraulic technicians. 

"This is a fantastic opportunity to grow our business with a leading company that shares the same core values as we do," TRC President and CEO Terry Coyle said. "We look forward to leveraging the many resources that Motion Industries offers and enhancing our services to provide greater value to our customers."

F&lBased near San Diego, F&L Industrial Solutions is a distributor of T-slotted aluminum extrusion components to the southwest US. In business since 2002, F&L offers local inventory that includes the 80/20 brand of aluminum, an experienced staff of CAD designers, in-house machining, digital panel cutting, full assembly/manufacturing, on-site delivery and installation. F&L's custom-designed products include a wide array of enclosures, clean rooms, walls, platforms, cabinets, racks, sneeze guards, tool holders, electrical connections, robotics, specialized carts and more.

"It’s a perfect fit of our analogous visions and business cultures," said F&L Industrial Owner, Mike Fanolla, who co-founded F&L. "We look forward to the growth opportunities, and with us joining Motion Industries, our customers can anticipate even greater high-quality service they’ve come to know from our company." 

Both transactions closed with an effective date of Aug. 1.

Motion Industries“We are pleased to welcome these outstanding organizations, TRC Hydraulics and F&L Industrial, to the Motion family," said Randy Breaux, Motion Industries president. “TRC gives us the opportunity to expand our hydraulics business in the Atlantic Canada markets. And with its aluminum extrusion niche, F&L will nicely supplement our Mi Automation Solutions Group. We look forward to working with the talented people of both companies to grow our market footprint and build on our industry-leading position, creating even more value for our customers in the coming years."

Motion Industries' Mi Automation Solutions Group offerings to customers include control panels, conveyors, machine vision, motion control, network connectivity, pneumatics, robotics, sensing I/O and other automation-related solutions. 

The acquisitions add to Motion's more than 550 total locations, which include 15 distribution centers throughout North America.

