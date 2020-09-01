Motion Industries Stays Aggressive, Acquires Motion Control/Automation Distributor

Motion further expands its automation offerings by adding a Kentucky-based distributor.

Sep 1st, 2020
Mike Hockett
Not even a full month after announcing a pair of acquisitions in early August, Motion Industries shared more bolt-on news on Tuesday.

The Birmingham, AL-based MRO distributor said it has completed an acquisition of Applied Machine and Motion Control (AMMC), a Park Hills, KY-based supplier and service provider of motion control and automation products. The deal closed on Tuesday, with a purchase price not given.

AmmcBased outside of Cincinnati, AMMC was founded in 1995. It primarily services the rust belt states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia with a customer based mostly comprised of OEMs and a number of end users. The company’s engineering and application expertise propels its specialty services including motion control, drives, HMI, PC and embedded control, automation control, mechanical, robotics, motors, and mechatronics.

“We are very excited to join the Motion team,” said David Locke, AMMC president and founding partner/owner. “The cultural fit and our common goals make it an ideal match, and we look forward to contributing to the company’s growth. Through Motion, we will have access to even more products and capabilities to enhance our value proposition and level of service to our customers.” 

Motion Industries“As a premier supplier to the Ohio River Valley area and beyond, AMMC and its talented people will be instrumental in furthering our growth strategy geographically and in the automation arena,” said Motion Industries President, Randy Breaux. “In addition to broadening our offerings to customers, their go-to-market approach and line card are very similar to our other Mi Automation Solutions Group divisions, to which AMMC will be a nice complement. We are pleased to welcome them to the Motion family.” 

The AMMC acquisition follows Motion's similar 2019 purchase of Axis New England and Axis New York — an automation and robotics company that a focus on advanced machine automation. And in 2017, Motion acquired Los Angeles-based Numatic Engineering — a 65-year-old distributor of automation components.

Customer offerings in Motion Industries' Mi Automation Solutions Group include control panels, conveyors, machine vision, motion control, network connectivity, pneumatics, robotics, aluminum extrusion, sensing I/O, and other automation-related solutions. 

