Mallory Stays on Acquisition Trail, Adds Wise Safety

It's Mallory's largest acquisition to date, gaining it eight locations and pushing its headcount to 500.

Aug 10th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Mallory

Mallory Safety and Supply — No. 50 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — has seen major growth by acquisitions since its 2005 beginnings, and the company announced another addition on Aug. 5.

Portland, OR-based Mallory said it has acquired Wise Safety, a distributor of safety and supplies and abatement products and services based in St. Louis, MO, with eight full service and warehouse locations in the US.

Mallory has made more than 20 acquisitions in the last 16 years, and Wise is the largest of them, pushing its nationwide locations count to 30. Along with the Wise addition, Mallory said it has expanded its existing operations in Denver and Salt Lake City.

"Wise Safety is one of the most recognized, customer-focused safety operations in the country," said Tim Loy, Mallory president. "Their high-value delivery fits squarely into our Mallory model. This expansion will now provide customers with rapid turnaround of their necessary safety and supply chain needs. As a result, the Mallory Team will be able to increase service and, in most cases support, and deliver 24-hour turnaround on safety supplies to all areas of the contiguous USA."

Wise Combo Logo Long SmallMallory said with Wise, the company may now be the largest independent safety and industrial distributor in the US. Mallory now employs nearly 500 people and carries more than $30 million of inventory from over 2,000 vendors.

"Wise customers will appreciate our deep vending expertise, our enhanced service offering and broader product lines that extend into general MRO and industrial solutions," Loy added. "Most importantly, our new Wise customers will also benefit from Mallory’s focused and resourceful approach to delivering safety expertise and a full range of solutions, in a time where everyone is concerned about safety."

Mallory's now 30 locations span Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Massachusetts, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The company provides advanced safety solutions including: safety equipment, supply-chain management, abatement, staffing, facility-based and mobile training, vending, turnaround, rental, product service and support, consulting, and other services. For more than 40-years, Mallory Safety has delivered a broad array of worker safety protection products, systems, and abrasives, cutting tools, clean room and construction supplies, with safety expertise, full-solution vendor consolidation and supply chain efficiency.

