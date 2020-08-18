Electrical Distributor Shaedler Yesco Acquires Locations from Rexel USA

Harrisburg, PA-based Shaedler Yesco has acquired Rexel's Pittston, PA and Johnson City, NY locations, including the Rockwell Automation APR serving them.

Aug 18th, 2020
Schaedler Yesco
Shaedler Yesco

HARRISBURG, PA — Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc., a provider of complete connected solutions for the electrical industry, has acquired two locations owned and operated by Rexel USA. The purchase of Rexel’s Pittston, PA and Johnson City, NY locations was completed on July 31 and includes the Rockwell Automation APR serving those locations. 

The mutually beneficial transaction fits the strategic goals of both companies as they seek to expand service via adjacent markets. 

“Expanding markets is a key part of growth strategy, so we are very pleased to have these locations join our roster and to expand our Rockwell service area to Northeast PA and into the Johnson City market,” said company president, Farrah Mittel. “The addition of these two locations really enhances our service territory and will help us create new opportunities.” 

Schaedler Yesco now operates 22 locations in Pennsylvania and 1 in New York.  

Both Schaedler Yesco and Rexel USA are committed to a smooth and seamless transition for staff and customers alike. 

Schaedler Yesco Distribution, established in 1924, is a fourth-generation, family- and employee-owned provider of complete connected solutions for the electrical industry. With 22 locations in Pennsylvania and 1 location in New York, the company offers services and products for lighting, datacomm, automation and industrial needs. To learn more about Schaedler Yesco Distribution, visit www.sydist.com

