Harrington Plastics Acquires Aetna Plastics, Opens Fort Wayne DC

Aug 11th, 2020
Harrington Plastics
00 Post Feature Fort Wayne Opening 01
Harrington Industrial Plastics

Harrington Industrial Plastics, a distributor of industrial products for corrosive and high purity applications, made a pair of announcements in late July that included a new warehouse opening and an acquisition.

The Chico, CA-based distributor of PVF, tubing and hosing, pumps & accessories and more, announced the grand opening of its new Fort Wayne, IN distribution center on July 24. The 68,000-square-foot facility is located just off I-930 and will service the Great Lakes area and Harrington's existing branches in Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Indianapolis.

"Our ability to house expanded quantities of our products supports Harrington’s vision for the future," the company said. "Our goal is to have the products our customers need, on the floor and ready to ship, decreasing wait times for project completions; increasing productivity and customer satisfaction."

00 Post Feature Harrington Aetna 01Harrington Industrial PlasticsA day earlier on July 23, Harrington announced that it had acquired Aetna Plastics, a similar distributor of industrial plastics, process piping systems and fabrication services provider based just south of Cleveland, OH. Aetna was founded in 1946 by Paul Davis and his son Gary Davis took over as president in 1975 and continues to lead the company today.

"The combination of Aetna’s capabilities with Harrington’s national reach is a powerful one," Gary Davis said. "This merger is great for customers and for employees and offers us the chance to partner with a market leader and really focus on growing our business."

"Aetna’s market-leading position in fabrication combined with Harrington’s national reach offers tremendous nationwide growth potential for our two companies," Harrington president David Ambercrombie said. "Aetna’s local strength in industrial plastics and process piping systems will add significantly to our regional capabilities. Coming on the heels of our $2.5 million investment to establish a distribution center in Fort Wayne, IN, this investment speaks volumes of our belief in the region, its people and its potential."

“We have found in Gary Davis and Aetna a very strong cultural fit and shared vision and ambition for our combined companies. We look forward to working together to bring new capabilities to our customers and our vendor partners,” Harrington CEO Eben Lenderking added Harrington.




More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Https Corporate homedepot com Sites Default Files Image Gallery 4 %20 Our%20 Associates 0
Home Depot to Open 3 Georgia DCs in Next 18 Months
The expansion will support growing demand for flexible delivery and pick-up options for Pro and DIY customers.
Aug 4th, 2020
OneSource Distributors&apos; new 200,000-square-foot distribution center and office in Fullerton, CA.
Sonepar OneSource Relocates Southern Calif. DC
Electrical and industrial automation distributor OneSource Distributors has moved its central DC in Orange County to a larger facility in Fullerton, CA.
Aug 4th, 2020
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Kennametal Closing TN Plant, Combines Business Segments
It's the sixth factory closure for Kennametal since July 2019, which began major cost cuts even before the pandemic arrived.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Asgad
Distribution International Launches CustomerConnect Self-Service Portal
The new website and digital platform enable customers to easily search and request quotes for more than 27,000 products.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Emo2013 Heller H2000 Machining Example1 01
Heller Machine Tools, Dynamic Machine Inks Distribution Deal
The supplier-distributor agreement introduces Heller's machines to new markets and business sectors.
Jul 29th, 2020
Allied Motion Sdfa
Allied Motion Reorganizes Leadership Structure
The motion control products maker announced leaders of three re-aligned business units set to improve operating efficiencies and expand growth opportunities.
Jul 28th, 2020
Map
McMaster-Carr Planning Major HQ Expansion
It includes a 460,000-square-foot warehouse expansion that calls for a 66-foot-high roof.
Jul 23rd, 2020
In this Monday, May 11, 2020 file photo, a man wearing a mask walks through the Tesla plant parking lot in Fremont, Calif. On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the electric car maker announced it has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.
Tesla Tabs Texas for Massive Gigafactory
The plant will span more than four million square feet.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Pressrelease Original 473236 1594071285
Pump Solutions Provider Houston International Equipment Expanding in TX, Names USA President
Serving Latin America and the Caribbean since 1987, HIE will open new locations in Texas to serve the natural gas market.
Jul 21st, 2020
Dakota Supply Groupa
Dakota Supply Group Opening New Montana Branch
The Great Falls, MT branch will add to the company's current 34 locations across five states.
Jul 14th, 2020
Untitledasdfas
Applied Shares 2020-2021 Catalog
It contains more than 31,000 of Applied's most popular industrial and MRO products from nearly 200 suppliers.
Jul 8th, 2020
Odp Logo jpga
Office Depot Now an ODP Corp. Subsidiary
The ODP Corporation replaces Office Depot as the public trading company, and a 1-for-10 reserve stock split has been completed.
Jul 2nd, 2020