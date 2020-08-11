Foodservice Packaging and Jansan Distributor Imperial Dade Opens Mass. Warehouse

The New Jersey-based company boosts its New England capabilities with a new 300,000-square-foot facility.

Aug 11th, 2020
FRANKLIN, MA — Imperial Dade has opened a new warehouse facility in Franklin, MA  in its latest move to optimize its geographic footprint across the country. The more than 300,000-square-foot facility is located at 300 Financial Park Drive in Franklin, MA with direct access to the greater New England area. The facility is the 34th location for Imperial Dade, a leading national distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies. The new location will support the company’s expanding customer base and continued growth in the Northeast.

"Moving into our fourth brand new, state-of-the-art supersite in five years, we are excited to make another step in creating the region’s leading provider of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, along with fine paper and industrial packaging items," said Jack Boyajian, senior vice president of Imperial Dade's New England Region. "This further shows Imperial Dade’s commitment to the New England region in offering customers value-added solutions and excellent service."

Zach Plevritis, CIO of Imperial Dade, and Mary Mozejko, SVP of Strategy and Facilities, said, "Imperial Dade has created a warehousing formula that sets us apart in terms of reach and agility. As an essential business, we were able to build this warehouse entirely during the COVID-19 crisis, on time and on budget, working safely in partnership with local contractors. This warehouse will allow us to provide our customers with an extensive inventory to better support them as businesses begin to reopen."

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions.


