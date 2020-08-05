Optimas Solutions Rolls Out New Fastener Market Managing Strategy

The distributor's new strategy is based on greater customer intimacy, service innovation, a new sourcing approach, advanced manufacturing and faster quote-to-order.

Aug 5th, 2020
Optimas Solutions
Optimas

GLENVIEW, IL — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial distributor and service provider, is rolling out a renewed strategy for its Americas market that is designed to deliver against an unstable manufacturing landscape affected by COVID-19 and other regional disturbances that have impacted the fastener industry. That strategy focuses on delivering "Manufacturing Solutions" for customers looking to gain efficiencies from working with fewer, but better equipped partners for fastener acquisition, inventory management and other manufacturing consumables.

The Manufacturing Solutions strategy is earmarked by greater customer intimacy, service innovation, a new sourcing approach, and advanced manufacturing, and faster speed in quote to order. Architect of the strategy and leading this transformation is industry veteran, Marc Strandquist, president of the Americas for Optimas Solutions. Strandquist came on board early this year and quickly aligned his team to operate in unique business conditions and customer realities while positioning the company for growth.

"We've had to concurrently lead in this moment and get ahead of the curve by investing in our business to address fast changing conditions in our Americas marketplace," Strandquist said.  "In the coming weeks, we will be rolling out new offerings, based on feedback from our customers, in the wake of this evolving landscape. Optimas Solutions is an active, innovative, and vibrant partner offering stability and trust to customers. These traits are imperative to helping our customers through such challenging and uncertain times."

Optimas Solutions was No. 19 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.

In support of the new strategy, the company will be making new offering announcements in manufacturing, manufacturing consumables, engineering services, e-commerce, and with its OptiTech and other technology-driven platforms. Strandquist points out that going forth Optimas Solutions wants to be recognized for its Manufacturing Solution--whether the application is for customer or supplier partners.  

According to Strandquist, recent feedback from Optimas customers shows they are concerned about supply chain disruptions, the stability of suppliers, lack of visibility in parts availability, and a greater need for standard and engineered parts, inventory management solutions, and quality services.

"Optimas Solutions is unique in the marketplace. While we are a distributor of industrial fasteners and component parts, we also have centrally located cold-form manufacturing to complement and exceed customer needs as a single source supplier," Strandquist said. "With an increased emphasis on the customer intimacy, technology-enabled solutions, and speed to market, we think this new strategy is going to deliver huge dividends for our audiences."

Important to the Manufacturing Solutions strategy is the strengthening of Optimas' supplier network. According to Strandquist, in addition to announcements that focus on meeting and supporting customer's needs, there is also pronounced emphasis on initiatives that enhance vendor relationships which are critical to the company's ability to provide stability and product availability at the most optimal cost. The company's renewed focus on supplier relationships is based on collaboration, transparency, and proactively smoothing the flow of parts to users.

"We'll be re-energizing existing offerings and rolling out new services in the coming months that will highlight how much customers are at the core of what we do," Strandquist emphasized. "We want customers to know us for Manufacturing Solutions that support their production, product quality and financial goals."

Optimas is a global industrial distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability.

More in Operations
I Stock 1189731532
How Distributors Can Navigate COVID Fallout
A once-in-a-generation health crisis doesn’t have to put your business on life support. Instead, it may be exposing hidden faults and failures.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Manual Workers Working 595329266 2125x1416
Fixing Mfg.'s Worker Engagement Problem
Manufacturing has historically low employee engagement levels, but there are ways to address them - even in the midst of a pandemic.
Jul 15th, 2020
Siemens&apos; headquarters office in Munich, Germany.
Siemens to Let Staff Permanantly Work Remotely
The manufacturing conglomerate will allow more than one-third of its workforce to away from the office two or three days per week.
Jul 16th, 2020
Shurtape Brands
ShurTech Rebranding as Shurtape Technologies
The news comes a week after the owner of the Duck and FrogTape brands announced a new VP of industrial marketing.
Jul 16th, 2020
Sonepar Usa S
How Sonepar USA Has Navigated the Pandemic
Sonepar's SVP of North American HR discusses lessons learned from leading during a pandemic.
Jul 16th, 2020
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Supply Chain Pivots Need Cybersecurity
As manufacturers shift to accommodate new needs and challenges presented by the coronavirus, many are at a heightened risk of cyberattack.
Jul 13th, 2020
I Stock 579425742
Why Businesses Should Offer Trials to Existing Customers
Offering a freebie might not only help retain those customers but also grow future sales.
Jul 3rd, 2020
2020 Mastercontrol Digital Transformation Page Image
How to Embark on a Digital Transformation
It's a matter of trust.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Hd Supply Dflgs
HD Supply Gets New Board Member; SEC Case Over
An investigation started in late 2017 alleging HD Supply mislead shareholders over supply chain issues is reportedly complete.
Jun 30th, 2020
Ap20181706120509
How Risky is Flying During the Coronavirus Pandemic?
Flying can increase your risk of exposure to infection, but airlines are taking some precautions and you can too.
Jun 30th, 2020
Compclaims
Top 5 Workers Comp Claims in Manufacturing
The top five injury causes accounted for more than $5.18 billion in claims.
Jun 29th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Granting Technology Permission to Help
The roles software has, and could continue to play, as manufacturing deals with unprecedented challenges.
Jun 18th, 2020