Motion Forms Joint Venture with Canadian Indigenous Development Firm

The agreement aims to develop the region’s mining industry.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 7, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Motion

Motion announced Thursday that it has formed a joint venture partnership with Tagodi Development Corp., a firm that officials said invests in the Tahltan Nation in northern British Columbia, Canada.

From left, Motion British Columbia Division VP Rob Mulyk, Tagodi Corp. President Jerry Asp and Motion Division Business Development Manager Greg Peters.From left, Motion British Columbia Division VP Rob Mulyk, Tagodi Corp. President Jerry Asp and Motion Division Business Development Manager Greg Peters.MotionThe agreement, primarily focused on the mining sector, aims to support growth in the mining industry in the area and promote broader economic development and employment opportunities.


“Working with Tagodi, we aim to drive positive economic impact in the mining sector while supporting local developing initiatives and honoring the region’s unique cultural heritage,” Brent Pope, Motion senior group vice president, Canada and sales excellence, said in the announcement.

“I believe we will be able to deliver a new level of service to the Tahltan Nation and the mining industry in Tahltan Traditional Territory,” said Tagodi Development Corp. President and Tahltan Elder Jerry Asp.

The Tahltan Nation Development Corp. says that Tahltan Territory covers about 11% of British Columbia and about 70% of the province’s resource-rich “Golden Triangle.” The overall Tahltan population, the group said, is about 4,000, roughly 800 of whom live in the territory's three communities.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 08 04 At 11 22 09 Am
Stability in an Unstable Environment
August 5, 2025
I Stock 951776968
NAW Sues Over Oregon Recycling Law
August 1, 2025
Si Blogpost Featuredimage Nhs40years 1600x1000 jpg
National Hose Marks 40 Years
July 30, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 08 04 At 11 22 09 Am
Operations
Stability in an Unstable Environment
I Stock 951776968
Operations
NAW Sues Over Oregon Recycling Law
Si Blogpost Featuredimage Nhs40years 1600x1000 jpg
Operations
National Hose Marks 40 Years
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 7, 2025
I Stock 951776968
Operations
NAW Sues Over Oregon Recycling Law
The trade group contends it is unconstitutional and poses a threat to the entire distribution sector.
August 1, 2025
Si Blogpost Featuredimage Nhs40years 1600x1000 jpg
Operations
National Hose Marks 40 Years
The Houston distributor was acquired by Singer Industrial in 2007.
July 30, 2025
Armstrong Fluid Technologies headquarters, Toronto.
Operations
Armstrong Fluid Technologies Launches Industrial Division
Armstrong Industrial will provide “single-channel access” to leading fluid flow technology.
July 30, 2025
Chris Miles Sonepar Brad Bentley Fastport
Operations
Sonepar, Klein Donate Pliers Proceeds to Veterans' Organization
The companies donated $8,000 to the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
July 24, 2025
I Stock 1401260131
Operations
Airgas Strike Expands to More Facilities
Union officials also raised questions about recent gas leaks at two strike sites.
July 24, 2025
Rouzer Group
Operations
Wright Names Rouzer Group as New Manufacturer Rep
Rouzer will represent the tool maker in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
July 23, 2025
I Stock 1222663629
Operations
How Alcoa Increased Global Demand Planning Efficiency by 4x
With one flexible solution, the aluminum manufacturer cut forecasting time in half and improved control over working capital.
July 18, 2025
Triad Bellows Groupphoto 1600x1000
Operations
Triad Bellows Celebrates 15th Anniversary
The Singer Industrial subsidiary provides custom-engineered metal bellows and expansion joints.
July 15, 2025
I Stock 1326716574
Operations
Graybar Extends $750M Credit Facility
The company said the move would support its working capital needs and growth initiatives.
July 10, 2025
Maxresdefault
Operations
DXP Announces $50M Increase in Credit Facility
The company said the move provides flexibility for its “organic and acquisition growth strategy.”
July 9, 2025
Smoke rises from the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire last night, leading to the closure of the Heathrow Airport, in London, March 21, 2025.
Operations
Bad Bushings Caused Costly Fire That Shut Down Heathrow Airport
And they knew about it for years.
July 2, 2025
I Stock 1512723684
Operations
'Today in Industrial Distribution' Returns July 7
See continuing coverage next week at Inddist.com.
June 27, 2025
I Stock 1401260131
Operations
Airgas Workers Strike at Locations in 5 States
Teamsters union officials accused the company of failing to negotiate a fair contract.
June 26, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
Operations
Graybar Announces $400,000 Donation Following St. Louis Tornado
The company will also provide protective gear from 3M and Milwaukee Tool to aid recovery efforts.
June 26, 2025