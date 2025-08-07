Motion Forms Joint Venture with Canadian Indigenous Development Firm

Motion announced Thursday that it has formed a joint venture partnership with Tagodi Development Corp., a firm that officials said invests in the Tahltan Nation in northern British Columbia, Canada.



Motion The agreement, primarily focused on the mining sector, aims to support growth in the mining industry in the area and promote broader economic development and employment opportunities.





“Working with Tagodi, we aim to drive positive economic impact in the mining sector while supporting local developing initiatives and honoring the region’s unique cultural heritage,” Brent Pope, Motion senior group vice president, Canada and sales excellence, said in the announcement.



“I believe we will be able to deliver a new level of service to the Tahltan Nation and the mining industry in Tahltan Traditional Territory,” said Tagodi Development Corp. President and Tahltan Elder Jerry Asp.



The Tahltan Nation Development Corp. says that Tahltan Territory covers about 11% of British Columbia and about 70% of the province’s resource-rich “Golden Triangle.” The overall Tahltan population, the group said, is about 4,000, roughly 800 of whom live in the territory's three communities.