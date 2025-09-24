White Cap, DeWalt Again Partner to Support St. Jude

Construction and safety supply distributor White Cap and tool brand DeWalt on Monday announced their third annual partnership in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



The companies will present a $175,000 donation to St. Jude at an upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where DeWalt’s car will feature co-branding with White Cap and art created by a St. Jude patient.



DeWalt also plans to donate $25,000 from October purchases of select DeWalt products at White Cap branches.



“Each year, this collaboration grows, through generous donations and creative activations, to raise awareness and funding for a lifesaving cause,” White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in a statement.