Global Industrial Aims to Tell More of Its Story

The distributor hosted suppliers and customers — and showcased the latest in its "exclusive brand” line — at its 2025 Trade Show.

Andy Szal
Sep 22, 2025
Floor of the Global Industrial 2024 Trade Show, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Global Industrial Company

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Global Industrial Company welcomed hundreds of suppliers and customers to central Florida last week for the latest edition of its annual Trade Show.

The 2025 conference, held at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort outside Orlando, drew 165 exhibitors and more than 1,000 attendees — as well as the Long Island-based distributor’s own branded products and equipment spanning the safety, material handling, storage, jan-san and HVAC categories.

The 2025 edition of the event was also the first for Anesa Chaibi, who was named the company’s new CEO in February.

Global Industrial CEO Anesa Chaibi addresses the company's 2025 Trade Show.Global Industrial CEO Anesa Chaibi addresses the company's 2025 Trade Show.Global Industrial CompanyChaibi told attendees just before the trade show opened that Global Industrial intends to “start to communicate more about what we do,” and she told Industrial Distribution that she is placing an emphasis on “putting the customer at the center of everything that we do.”


“Building ourselves around our customers and understanding them at a more intimate level … we can then better understand their needs, anticipate, and help them problem-solve,” Chaibi said.

Mark Dachel, the company’s vice president of category management, highlighted several of Global Industrial’s recent and newly introduced “exclusive brand” products on the show floor, which carry the Global 2025 Orlando Trade Show 0818Global Industrial CompanyIndustrial label and those of its other in-house brands across several categories. They included modular plastic guardrails that could be more easily assembled or configured than their metal counterparts; a robotic shrink-wrapping machine that offers a simpler user interface; and a floor scrubber that recycles its water supply — saving both water, and the vast amount of worker hours that would otherwise be needed to refill it.

Even the company’s seemingly more mundane offerings, such as a rolling ladder, feature a raised “safety grip” on the handrail that warns users to look back for the end of the ladder.

Dachel said that Global’s customers are looking for products and equipment that provide flexibility for their operations – as well as innovations that can help keep their workers both productive and safe.

“We’re hearing the customer [and] shifting as we hear what they’re telling us,” Dachel said of the company’s “exclusive brand” product development efforts.

The company also partners with many of its suppliers and other collaborators to design other new products for its customers — from Ballymore Safety Products, a Pennsylvania supplier with particular expertise in the safety sector, to Caterpillar, the mining and construction equipment giant that developed a line of Global and Cat co-branded floor sweepers and scrubbers.

Ballymore Safety Products officials with the Global Industrial 2025 Private Brand Partner of the Year award.Ballymore Safety Products officials with the Global Industrial 2025 Private Brand Partner of the Year award.Global Industrial CompanyBallymore was among Global’s vendor award winners at the 2025 show, receiving the award for private brand partner of the year. Other winners included Strong Hold (partner of the year), SureWerx (emerging partner of the year), Durham Manufacturing (operational excellence) and Vestil Manufacturing (sales partnership).

“We like to say we're the parking lot to the loading dock, and we create solutions within our business partners’ businesses to help them run more efficiently,” Alex Tomey, the company’s chief merchandising officer, told ID. “You’re going to see a lot of products categorized in a way, and featured in a way, that they're very synergistic.”

