Sonepar Rebrands Standard Electric, Madison Electric, Wittock Supply

The announcement represents a “milestone” in the consolidation of the three companies.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 4, 2025
Wittock Supply Associate With Customer
Sonepar

Sonepar announced Thursday that it has introduced new logos and branding for its Standard Electric, along with its Madison Electric and Wittock Supply divisions.

Sonepar officials said that the announcement represents a “milestone” in the consolidation of the three companies, which will eventually offer expanded inventory and services, along with a “seamless experience,” across Michigan. Standard operates 36 branches serving manufacturers, contractors, and the plumbing and HVAC segments in Michigan and northern Indiana.

Sonepar acquired Standard in early 2024.

Screenshot 2025 09 04 140435

“We’ve had a smooth transition since joining Sonepar last year,” Standard Electric President Bill Gray said in a statement. “Our associates are leveraging advanced software tools for lighting takeoffs and design and participating in career development programs, including the Sonepar Lighting Academy to pursue Lighting Certification.

“These resources are helping our teams grow professionally while enhancing the level of service we provide to our customers.”

