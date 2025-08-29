Lawless Group Announces Passing of Founder, Owner Richard Lawless

The Lawless Group announced Wednesday that Richard Lawless, the company’s founder and owner, passed away Aug. 24 following a battle with cancer.



The Lawless Group Lawless founded the Dallas-based manufacturer representative agency, along with his father and wife, Janis, nearly 50 years ago. He also started several other companies during his career, including seven Lawless Sales agencies and Pro Line Products Inc., and acquired Overtime and ProLine Chemical and Plastics.





"Richard embodied the spirit of the Lawless Group – dedicated to his family and leading with exceptional vision," Lawless Group CEO Justin Vailes said in a statement. "He treated every employee as part of our extended family, and his generosity, integrity, and unwavering commitment made a meaningful impact on everyone he met.



"His legacy will continue to inspire us all for years to come."