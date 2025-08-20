Contrôles Laurentide to Distribute Danfoss Drives in Eastern Canada

The expanded partnership will bolster the Quebec company’s motor control and automation portfolio.

Aug 20, 2025
Aug 20, 2025
Fy25 Laurentice X Danfoss Social
Laurentide Controls

Quebec supplier Contrôles Laurentide announced last month that it has expanded its partnership with Danfoss and would distribute the company’s drives throughout eastern Canada.

Contrôles Laurentide officials said that the move would bolster its motor control and automation portfolio — particularly Motor Control Centres — and allow it to address a broader range of challenges for its industrial customers, including process optimization, system flexibility, equipment reliability and energy efficiency.

Contrôles Laurentide had previously served as a distributor of Danfoss Climate Solutions.

“This is more than a product line extension,” Contrôles Laurentide Vice President of Sales Angela Badrieh said in a statement. “It’s a strategic alignment that enhances our ability to create long-term value for our customers.

“Together, we will deliver a powerful offering and drive meaningful value for customers across the region,” added Ammar Rashid, country head for Danfoss Drives Canada.

