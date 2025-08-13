Distribution Solutions Group Leadership to Join Upcoming Conferences

DSG management will participate in the Midwest IDEAS and Jefferies Industrial conferences.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 13, 2025
Distribution Solutions Group said Tuesday that company officials will participate in a pair of industry conferences later this month and early next month.

Company management will make a presentation at the 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago on the afternoon of Aug. 27, and hold a morning presentation at the Jefferies Industrial Conference in New York City on Sept. 4. The company will also host one-on-one investor meetings at both events.

Both presentations will be available via webcast through the investor relations section of DSG’s website.

