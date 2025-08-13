Distribution Solutions Group Leadership to Join Upcoming Conferences

Distribution Solutions Group said Tuesday that company officials will participate in a pair of industry conferences later this month and early next month.
Company management will make a presentation at the 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago on the afternoon of Aug. 27, and hold a morning presentation at the Jefferies Industrial Conference in New York City on Sept. 4. The company will also host one-on-one investor meetings at both events.
Both presentations will be available via webcast through the investor relations section of DSG’s website.
