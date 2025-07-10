Graybar Extends $750M Credit Facility

The company said the move would support its working capital needs and growth initiatives.

Jul 10, 2025
I Stock 1326716574
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Graybar has amended and extended its existing unsecured, committed revolving credit facility, company officials announced late last month.

The electrical and industrial distribution giant said that the five-year, $750 million revolving credit facility matures in June 2030. Officials said it would support Graybar's general working capital needs and growth initiatives.

"This financing agreement provides Graybar with additional flexibility to pursue our ongoing business transformation and long-term growth strategies," David Meyer, the company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in a statement. "As we celebrate a century of success, we are investing in new capabilities, capitalizing on growth opportunities, and leveraging our employee ownership culture to build a bright future for our company and those we serve."

Graybar’s industrial operations ranked no. 16 on the latest ID Big 50.

