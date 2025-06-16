Hampton Rubber Marks its 70th Anniversary

Virginia hose and hydraulic supply distributor Hampton Rubber Company is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025, the company announced Thursday.

The Singer Industrial subsidiary was founded by Joseph Tannen in 1955. It was purchased by Rolf Czerlinsky and Norm Schnell in 1979 before being acquired by the company that would become Singer in 1999.

Today, the company serves the commercial and military segments from facilities in Hampton and in Norfolk, Virginia.

"While we honor our past 70 years, we are equally excited about the future,” David Saunders, the company's general manager, said in the statement. “We will continue to evolve, innovate and adapt to meet the changing needs of our customers, always striving to be the supplier of choice for the next 70 years and beyond."