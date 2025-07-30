Armstrong Fluid Technologies Launches Industrial Division

Canadian fluid flow equipment manufacturer Armstrong Fluid Technologies on Tuesday announced the launch of a new industrial division.



Armstrong Industrial, the company said, would stem from the combination of its Armstrong Gas Transmission Systems and RMI Pressure Systems units. It will feature two specialized teams: a fluid segment, catering to the metals, mining, glass, pulp and paper, food processing and other manufacturing sectors, and a gas segment focused on the oil and gas, energy, and utility markets.



Armstrong officials said that the new industrial division would provide “single-channel access” to the company’s fluid flow solutions.



“Our closed-loop systems, intelligent controls and digital tools directly support customers as they work to meet their sustainability objectives,” Michael Cline, who was named general manager of the new division, said in a statement.



Armstrong, headquartered in Toronto, operates eight manufacturing facilities across four continents, including another North American facility in Buffalo, New York. Its other production sites are located in Brazil, China, India, Romania and the U.K.