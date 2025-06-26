Graybar Announces $400,000 Donation Following St. Louis Tornado

The company will also provide protective gear from 3M and Milwaukee Tool to aid recovery efforts.

Jun 26, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Graybar said Thursday that it will donate $400,000 to disaster relief efforts in the St. Louis area in the wake of a tornado that swept through its hometown last month.

Graybar officials said that the funding would go to several local organizations providing food, shelter, cleanup assistance, access to medical care and other vital services. 

The electrical and industrial supply giant also said that it would coordinate deliveries of work gloves, protective eyewear, hard hats and more from 3M, Milwaukee Tool and other suppliers to aid recovery efforts.

“Graybar is proud to call St. Louis home, and our hearts go out to our neighbors who have been impacted by this storm,” Chairman, President and CEO Kathy Mazzarella said in a statement. “While the damage is significant, we know our community is resilient, and we will get through this together. We hope our contribution helps St. Louis recover, rebuild and emerge even stronger for the future.”

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
The Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, housing the Court of Chancery, Wilmington, Del., Oct. 4, 2022.
Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada Make Changes to Lure Business Amid Delaware’s ‘Dexit’ Concern
June 25, 2025
I Stock 2166425485 Credit Wanan Yossingkum
Understanding Force Majeure Clauses in Distribution Agreements
June 24, 2025
The set of the Today in Manufacturing podcast during a live broadcast.
Today in Manufacturing Podcast Named Among Top Industry Podcasts
June 18, 2025
Related Stories
The Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, housing the Court of Chancery, Wilmington, Del., Oct. 4, 2022.
Operations
Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada Make Changes to Lure Business Amid Delaware’s ‘Dexit’ Concern
I Stock 2166425485 Credit Wanan Yossingkum
Operations
Understanding Force Majeure Clauses in Distribution Agreements
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a 6764773d5b3dd
Operations
Crawford Recognized as SMC ‘Elite Distributor’
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Operations
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 18, 2025
I Stock 2166425485 Credit Wanan Yossingkum
Operations
Understanding Force Majeure Clauses in Distribution Agreements
The pandemic’s impact on distributors shined a spotlight on a critical part of every distribution agreement.
June 24, 2025
The set of the Today in Manufacturing podcast during a live broadcast.
Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast Named Among Top Industry Podcasts
The podcast has more than 1 million downloads.
June 18, 2025
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a 6764773d5b3dd
Operations
Crawford Recognized as SMC ‘Elite Distributor’
The company is one of 13 “elite” distributors in the U.S.
June 19, 2025
187c8d86 7008 42a8 A294 B18700dec305
Operations
Maximizing Gearbox Contamination Control
One of the leading causes of premature gearbox failure is often overlooked.
June 17, 2025
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840
Operations
How One Company Helps Manufacturers with Capital Spending
Improving the management and efficiency of CapEx projects.
June 16, 2025
Hampton, Va.
Operations
Hampton Rubber Marks its 70th Anniversary
The company was acquired by what is now Singer Industrial more than 25 years ago.
June 16, 2025
I Stock 166272853
Operations
Why an Obsession with Cost Is Damaging Your Profitability and Handicapping Growth
It's time to confront the demon.
June 16, 2025
Manufacturing
Operations
The 70% Rule for Manufacturers: Stop Chasing Perfection
Learn how to make calculated decisions based on the best available information.
June 12, 2025
I Stock 2152981868 Korrawin
Operations
Three Costly Rebate Management Mistakes Distributors Are Making
Even small inefficiencies can add up to big losses.
June 12, 2025
When completed, Ozinga's low-carbon cement manufacturing facility will be the largest in North America.
Operations
Ozinga Breaks Ground on Largest Low-Carbon Cement Mill in North America
The company hopes to deliver net zero concrete by 2030.
June 11, 2025
I Stock 1251771557
Operations
Aeromed Group Adds Southern California Distributor
AIReps provides aerospace fasteners, hardware and other components.
June 6, 2025
I Stock 1362637713
Operations
More than 40% of Distributors Continue to ‘Wait and See’ on Tariffs, Survey Shows
Nearly 80%, meanwhile, plan to raise prices in order to protect their margins.
June 3, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 30 At 2 03 04 Pm
Operations
Shifting Workforce Winds
Part 2 of ID’s 2025 Survey of Distributor Operations.
June 3, 2025
Core & Main headquarters, St. Louis.
Operations
Core & Main Named a Fortune 500 Company
The company debuted at no. 497.
June 2, 2025