Graybar Announces $400,000 Donation Following St. Louis Tornado

Graybar said Thursday that it will donate $400,000 to disaster relief efforts in the St. Louis area in the wake of a tornado that swept through its hometown last month.



Graybar officials said that the funding would go to several local organizations providing food, shelter, cleanup assistance, access to medical care and other vital services.



The electrical and industrial supply giant also said that it would coordinate deliveries of work gloves, protective eyewear, hard hats and more from 3M, Milwaukee Tool and other suppliers to aid recovery efforts.



“Graybar is proud to call St. Louis home, and our hearts go out to our neighbors who have been impacted by this storm,” Chairman, President and CEO Kathy Mazzarella said in a statement. “While the damage is significant, we know our community is resilient, and we will get through this together. We hope our contribution helps St. Louis recover, rebuild and emerge even stronger for the future.”