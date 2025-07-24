Sonepar, Klein Donate Pliers Proceeds to Veterans' Organization

The companies donated $8,000 to the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 24, 2025
Chris Miles Sonepar Brad Bentley Fastport
Sonepar

Sonepar and Klein Tools announced Thursday that the companies donated just over $8,000 to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, an organization that supports wounded veterans and military families.

The electrical distributor and tool maker donated a portion of the proceeds from the sale of custom Klein lineman’s pliers available exclusively through Sonepar’s website and branches. Sonepar and Klein launched the initiative on Veterans Day last year, and said that it would continue as “an annual partnership.”

“The partnership between Sonepar, Klein Tools and the Bob Woodruff Foundation is one we hope to grow in the years to come,” Sonepar Director of Strategic Vendor Engagement Bill Mortimer said in a statement.

Sonepar’s MERGE program — or Military and Veterans Employee Resource Group — previously donated $10,000 to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, established in honor of the ABC News reporter wounded in Iraq in 2006.

