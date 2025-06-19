Crawford Recognized as SMC ‘Elite Distributor’

Crawford has been named an SMC “Elite Distributor” by the automation and pneumatics supplier, company officials announced Tuesday.



The Sonepar subsidiary is now one of 13 companies to earn that designation in the U.S., and one of just two to serve the Tennessee market. The recognition gives Crawford “enhanced access” to SMC’s actuators, valves, air preparation equipment and other products.



“This recognition demonstrates our commitment to helping customers solve challenges with smarter, more reliable automation solutions,” Richard Landry, vice president of industrial at Crawford, said in a statement. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with SMC and look forward to continuing to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”