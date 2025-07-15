Triad Bellows Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Southern California supplier Triad Bellows this month marked its 15th year in business.



The company designs and manufactures metal bellows and expansion joints for piping systems at its facility in Anaheim. Its parts serve the power generation, chemical processing, wastewater, HVAC, oil and gas, and OEM manufacturing segments.



Triad Bellows also provides reverse engineering of failed joints, re-building of assemblies using existing fittings, and in-house custom machining for flanges, grooves and weld ends.



The company joined Singer Industrial in 2023.



“In July of 2010, Triad Bellows opened its doors with an idea to offer quality expansion joint products at competitive prices,” MJ Moore, the company’s general manager, said in a statement. “We spent the next year building the bellows forming equipment and setting up the shop for production. Since then, we’ve grown to nearly 50 employees, many of whom have been with us since the start.”