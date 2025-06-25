Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada Make Changes to Lure Business Amid Delaware’s ‘Dexit’ Concern

The states hope to move in on Delaware's status as the world's incorporation capital.

Mingson Lau
Jun 25, 2025
The Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, housing the Court of Chancery, Wilmington, Del., Oct. 4, 2022.
The Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, housing the Court of Chancery, Wilmington, Del., Oct. 4, 2022.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — Lawmakers in Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada have recently approved changes aimed at helping their states dip into the lucrative side of corporate litigation that Delaware, with a specialized court and business-friendly laws, has dominated as the world's incorporation capital.

Concerned that these changes may lure corporations away from Delaware, thereby causing the small state to lose millions in corporate franchise taxes, Delaware officials have responded with their own changes to solidify their status in the business world.

In Texas, which opened a business court last year, there was bipartisan support for legislation diminishing shareholder powers and giving businesses more legal protections against shareholder lawsuits. Nevada lawmakers approved a corporation-friendly update to its business laws, also with bipartisan support, and separately moved toward asking voters to consider changing the state constitution to create a dedicated business court with appointed judges.

Billionaire Elon Musk had advocated both states as better options for incorporation after a Delaware judge struck down his shareholder-approved $56 billion compensation package from Tesla. Musk's businesses have also changed where they're incorporated: Tesla and SpaceX relocated to Texas, while Neuralink moved to Nevada.

Oklahoma also took action to get in the mix, as the Republican-led Legislature sanctioned the creation of business courts in its two most populous counties, a move the governor said would help Oklahoma become the most business-friendly state.

"This is an area in which states, in many ways, are behaving like businesses," said Robert Ahdieh, dean of the Texas A&M University School of Law. "Delaware is selling something. Texas is selling something that they hold out to be better. So it is very much a comparative exercise."

Concerns about a 'Dexit'

Since 2024, several billion-dollar companies including TripAdvisor and DropBox have relocated to Nevada. More than a dozen others, including the AMC theater chain and video game developer Roblox Corporation, have announced plans to incorporate there this year. Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre filed a request for shareholders to approve a Texas relocation in April, citing Delaware's "less predictable" decision-making process — a common thought among exiting companies.

Amid concerns about more companies reincorporating elsewhere in a so-called "Dexit," Delaware passed its own legislation to help protect its status as the corporate capital, limiting shareholders' access to records and increasing protections for leadership. Opposition dubbed it "the Billionaire's Bill."

"Ultimately, I think the damage is done because businesses successfully undermined shareholder rights in Delaware," said Corey Frayer, director of investor protection at Consumer Federation of America, who argues that the Delaware bill was a rash acquiescence to "Dexit" concerns.

However, some business law experts, like Ahdieh, say the average shareholder is focused on increasing their returns and does not care about shareholder power or where the company is incorporated.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has vowed to win back companies that leave, arguing his state's experience "beats going to Vegas and rolling the dice."

Less predictability

Companies flock to Delaware for its well-respected Court of Chancery, a sophisticated and separate forum focusing on equity, corporate and business law. This incorporation machine generates $2.2 billion annually, about one-third of the state's operating budget.

There is comfort in working in the familiarity of Delaware law, said Ahdieh, but that predictability has come into question in the last decade as corporate leaders grew unhappy over losing precedent-setting court decisions governing corporate conflicts of interest.

Widener University Commonwealth law school professor Christian Johnson acknowledged a shift in Delaware but said reincorporating elsewhere might be "a bit of an overreaction." Although a few big-name companies have moved, there are still more than 2 million legal entities incorporated in Delaware, including two-thirds of the Fortune 500.

Statutes in Texas and Nevada may appear more flexible, but they have not been extensively tested, and their courts are not as experienced working with the larger entities that favor Delaware, Johnson said.

Protections in Texas

In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation providing greater securities for corporate officers and adding restrictions to shareholder records requests. The bill also allows corporations to require an ownership threshold, no more than 3% in outstanding shares, before a shareholder can initiate a derivative lawsuit, typically on behalf of the company and against its own board or directors.

Restrictions on who can initiate such lawsuits are not uncommon, but Texas' implementation imposes a "far higher barrier than the norm," Ahdieh said.

Consumer advocates worry the changes endanger shareholder and investor protections by giving owners and directors more protection against lawsuits that could hold them accountable if they violate their fiduciary duty.

For businesses, the changes mean potentially saving millions of dollars in shareholder lawsuit settlements and legal fees by mitigating the likelihood of those costly cases reaching court. For the states, attracting the companies means millions in business activity and revenue from regulatory filing and court case fees and taxes.

New courts

Eyeing a piece of that, Oklahoma is on pace to establish its recently approved business courts in 2026.

"I'm trying to take down Delaware," said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican. "We want to be the most business-friendly state."

Nevada wants to compete, too. It has run business dockets in Washoe and Clark counties since 2001, and it's in the state's interest to expand operations considering its fast-growing economy and population, said Benjamin Edwards, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas law professor who studies business and securities law.

But he said it could take decades to build up a court comparable to Delaware, which has a valuable reputation for handling cases relatively quickly.

Nevada's proposed business court wouldn't take effect until 2028 at the earliest and would require amending the state constitution, which would need approval by the 2027 legislature and voter approval in 2028 to allow for the appointment of judges.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
I Stock 2166425485 Credit Wanan Yossingkum
Understanding Force Majeure Clauses in Distribution Agreements
June 24, 2025
The set of the Today in Manufacturing podcast during a live broadcast.
Today in Manufacturing Podcast Named Among Top Industry Podcasts
June 18, 2025
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a 6764773d5b3dd
Crawford Recognized as SMC ‘Elite Distributor’
June 19, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 2166425485 Credit Wanan Yossingkum
Operations
Understanding Force Majeure Clauses in Distribution Agreements
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a 6764773d5b3dd
Operations
Crawford Recognized as SMC ‘Elite Distributor’
187c8d86 7008 42a8 A294 B18700dec305
Operations
Maximizing Gearbox Contamination Control
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 18, 2025
The set of the Today in Manufacturing podcast during a live broadcast.
Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast Named Among Top Industry Podcasts
The podcast has more than 1 million downloads.
June 18, 2025
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a 6764773d5b3dd
Operations
Crawford Recognized as SMC ‘Elite Distributor’
The company is one of 13 “elite” distributors in the U.S.
June 19, 2025
187c8d86 7008 42a8 A294 B18700dec305
Operations
Maximizing Gearbox Contamination Control
One of the leading causes of premature gearbox failure is often overlooked.
June 17, 2025
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840
Operations
How One Company Helps Manufacturers with Capital Spending
Improving the management and efficiency of CapEx projects.
June 16, 2025
Hampton, Va.
Operations
Hampton Rubber Marks its 70th Anniversary
The company was acquired by what is now Singer Industrial more than 25 years ago.
June 16, 2025
I Stock 166272853
Operations
Why an Obsession with Cost Is Damaging Your Profitability and Handicapping Growth
It's time to confront the demon.
June 16, 2025
Manufacturing
Operations
The 70% Rule for Manufacturers: Stop Chasing Perfection
Learn how to make calculated decisions based on the best available information.
June 12, 2025
I Stock 2152981868 Korrawin
Operations
Three Costly Rebate Management Mistakes Distributors Are Making
Even small inefficiencies can add up to big losses.
June 12, 2025
When completed, Ozinga's low-carbon cement manufacturing facility will be the largest in North America.
Operations
Ozinga Breaks Ground on Largest Low-Carbon Cement Mill in North America
The company hopes to deliver net zero concrete by 2030.
June 11, 2025
I Stock 1251771557
Operations
Aeromed Group Adds Southern California Distributor
AIReps provides aerospace fasteners, hardware and other components.
June 6, 2025
I Stock 1362637713
Operations
More than 40% of Distributors Continue to ‘Wait and See’ on Tariffs, Survey Shows
Nearly 80%, meanwhile, plan to raise prices in order to protect their margins.
June 3, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 30 At 2 03 04 Pm
Operations
Shifting Workforce Winds
Part 2 of ID’s 2025 Survey of Distributor Operations.
June 3, 2025
Core & Main headquarters, St. Louis.
Operations
Core & Main Named a Fortune 500 Company
The company debuted at no. 497.
June 2, 2025
Finishing
Operations
Finishing Association Leaders Weigh In on Trends, Policy and SUR/FIN ‘25
See how NASF is adapting its focus to the current critical needs of the industry.
June 2, 2025