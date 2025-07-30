National Hose Marks 40 Years

The Houston distributor was acquired by Singer Industrial in 2007.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 30, 2025
National Hose & Accessory

Houston hose, fittings and gaskets distributor National Hose & Accessory celebrated its 40th anniversary this month, company officials said.

National Hose was founded in 1985 and acquired by the company that would become Singer Industrial in 2007. In addition to hose and fittings, the company today offers hose assembly, hose welding, custom gasket and flash cutting, OEM kitting, on-site testing and vendor-managed inventory services.

“We are proud of the 40 years of dedication, hard work, unwavering commitment to our customers and to our employees,” National Hose General Manager Nathan Hanna said in a statement. “Our employees are like family and we wouldn’t be successful without them. 

“We look forward to 40 more years of continued success.”

July 30, 2025
