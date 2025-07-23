Wright Names Rouzer Group as New Manufacturer Rep

Rouzer will represent the tool maker in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 23, 2025
Rouzer Group
Wright

Tool manufacturer Wright announced Wednesday that suburban Minneapolis manufacturer’s rep Rouzer Group will represent the company across Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Wright officials said that Rouzer offers decades of experience in the industrial, STAFDA and heavy construction markets, and has both strong distributor relationships and deep industry knowledge.

“Wright is committed to building long-term, value-driven partnerships — and Rouzer Group is a perfect example of that,” Tom Futey, Wright president and co-owner, said in the announcement. 

“We’re proud to represent Wright — an American-made, family-owned brand with nearly a century of tool innovation,” added Heather McNulty, vice president of Rouzer’s tool division. “Our team is ready to bring Wright’s unmatched quality and performance to more professionals throughout the region.”

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 23, 2025
I Stock 1222663629
How Alcoa Increased Global Demand Planning Efficiency by 4x
July 18, 2025
Triad Bellows Groupphoto 1600x1000
Triad Bellows Celebrates 15th Anniversary
July 15, 2025
I Stock 1326716574
Graybar Extends $750M Credit Facility
July 10, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1222663629
Operations
How Alcoa Increased Global Demand Planning Efficiency by 4x
Triad Bellows Groupphoto 1600x1000
Operations
Triad Bellows Celebrates 15th Anniversary
I Stock 1326716574
Operations
Graybar Extends $750M Credit Facility
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 23, 2025
Triad Bellows Groupphoto 1600x1000
Operations
Triad Bellows Celebrates 15th Anniversary
The Singer Industrial subsidiary provides custom-engineered metal bellows and expansion joints.
July 15, 2025
I Stock 1326716574
Operations
Graybar Extends $750M Credit Facility
The company said the move would support its working capital needs and growth initiatives.
July 10, 2025
Maxresdefault
Operations
DXP Announces $50M Increase in Credit Facility
The company said the move provides flexibility for its “organic and acquisition growth strategy.”
July 9, 2025
Smoke rises from the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire last night, leading to the closure of the Heathrow Airport, in London, March 21, 2025.
Operations
Bad Bushings Caused Costly Fire That Shut Down Heathrow Airport
And they knew about it for years.
July 2, 2025
I Stock 1512723684
Operations
'Today in Industrial Distribution' Returns July 7
See continuing coverage next week at Inddist.com.
June 27, 2025
I Stock 1401260131
Operations
Airgas Workers Strike at Locations in 5 States
Teamsters union officials accused the company of failing to negotiate a fair contract.
June 26, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
Operations
Graybar Announces $400,000 Donation Following St. Louis Tornado
The company will also provide protective gear from 3M and Milwaukee Tool to aid recovery efforts.
June 26, 2025
Eaton is demonstrating its Factories as a Grid approach at its Arecibo, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility (pictured) and during the Reuters Global Energy Transition.
Operations
Eaton’s 'Factories as a Grid' Approach Advances Energy Security
Helping manufacturers simplify the electrification of critical processes.
June 26, 2025
The Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, housing the Court of Chancery, Wilmington, Del., Oct. 4, 2022.
Operations
Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada Make Changes to Lure Business Amid Delaware’s ‘Dexit’ Concern
The states hope to move in on Delaware's status as the world's incorporation capital.
June 25, 2025
I Stock 2166425485 Credit Wanan Yossingkum
Operations
Understanding Force Majeure Clauses in Distribution Agreements
The pandemic’s impact on distributors shined a spotlight on a critical part of every distribution agreement.
June 24, 2025
The set of the Today in Manufacturing podcast during a live broadcast.
Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast Named Among Top Industry Podcasts
The podcast has more than 1 million downloads.
June 18, 2025
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a 6764773d5b3dd
Operations
Crawford Recognized as SMC ‘Elite Distributor’
The company is one of 13 “elite” distributors in the U.S.
June 19, 2025
187c8d86 7008 42a8 A294 B18700dec305
Operations
Maximizing Gearbox Contamination Control
One of the leading causes of premature gearbox failure is often overlooked.
June 17, 2025
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840
Operations
How One Company Helps Manufacturers with Capital Spending
Improving the management and efficiency of CapEx projects.
June 16, 2025