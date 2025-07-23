Wright Names Rouzer Group as New Manufacturer Rep

Tool manufacturer Wright announced Wednesday that suburban Minneapolis manufacturer’s rep Rouzer Group will represent the company across Minnesota and the Dakotas.



Wright officials said that Rouzer offers decades of experience in the industrial, STAFDA and heavy construction markets, and has both strong distributor relationships and deep industry knowledge.



“Wright is committed to building long-term, value-driven partnerships — and Rouzer Group is a perfect example of that,” Tom Futey, Wright president and co-owner, said in the announcement.



“We’re proud to represent Wright — an American-made, family-owned brand with nearly a century of tool innovation,” added Heather McNulty, vice president of Rouzer’s tool division. “Our team is ready to bring Wright’s unmatched quality and performance to more professionals throughout the region.”