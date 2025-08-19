Unisource Manufacturing Celebrates 45th Anniversary

The Portland company has grown to include locations in Washington state and Houston.

Aug 19, 2025
Industrial hose supplier Unisource Manufacturing Inc. is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

The Portland, Oregon, company began providing flexible hose products in 1980 and has since grown into a global supplier of high-performance hoses and fluid transfer systems with additional locations in suburban Seattle and Houston. Unisource supplies expansion joints, rubber, PTFE, metallic hoses and sanitary solutions to industries including oil and gas, food processing, automotive, compressed gas, agriculture, chemical manufacturing and HVAC.

Unisource joined the company that became Singer Industrial in 2015.

“We are immensely proud of the impact Unisource has had over the last 45 years,” Unisource General Manager Ken Jockers said in a statement. “Our growth is a reflection of our commitment to providing dependable, innovative products that help our customers succeed.”

