EZ Roll Casters Announces New Name

Arkansas caster and accessories supplier EZ Roll Casters announced Wednesday that it has changed its name.



The company began operating under the moniker “Casters, Carts, and More” on Aug. 1. Company officials said that the change aims to reflect its growth and an “evolving product mix,” which now includes casters as well as hand trucks, pallet jacks, wood carts and furniture dollies.



“As our business has expanded, we wanted a name that more clearly reflects the wide range of products we now offer,” Marty Aist, the company’s owner, said in a statement. “Casters, Carts, and More better communicates the value and variety we bring to the marketplace.”



The Conway, Arkansas, company is a supplier member of Evergreen Supply Network.