Univar Solutions to Distribute BASF Specialty Materials in North America

Univar Solutions and an affiliate have been appointed the exclusive distributors for select BASF industrial materials in the U.S. and Canada, company officials announced in August.



Under the companies’ expanded agreement, Univar Solutions and Univar Solutions Canada Ltd. will provide Capromer, 1,6-Hexanediol (HDO) molten and flakes, and epsilon-caprolactone in those markets.



Those specialty ingredients, officials said, are used in the production of polymers, plastics, coatings, adhesives and other manufacturing applications. In particular, formulators use them as starting materials and building blocks in high-performance industrial materials.



"The diverse range of products and services that our expanded collaboration brings to the table enhances our security of supply and ability to meet the nuanced needs of our mutual customers,” Timothy Cavanaugh, BASF’s business director for diols, acids and polyalcohols said in a statement. “These specialty ingredients may be the building blocks of our customers' product improvements and innovative, tailored market solutions."