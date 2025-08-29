California Crew Arrested for Hundreds of Home Depot Thefts Worth $10M, Police Say

The group made 600 thefts this year alone.

Aug 29, 2025
A Home Depot store in Los Angeles, July 24, 2023.
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say they uncovered a criminal ring that stole $10 million in merchandise from Home Depot over several years, including 600 thefts this year alone, which the company calls the largest organized retail theft in its history.

Prosecutors say the thieves nabbed high-end electrical merchandise such as circuit breakers and outlets, which the group's leader resold through his electronics business in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Ventura County district attorney's office announced this week the filing of a 48-count criminal complaint against nine people that allegedly targeted 71 Home Depot locations across multiple counties, the newspaper reported.

The operation's alleged leader, 59-year-old David Ahl, faces up to 32 years in prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors say.

"His crews of thieves, known as boosters, stole merchandise from the Home Depot's stores, sometimes hitting every Home Depot in Ventura County in a single day," said Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff at this week's news conference.

"Then the boosters would deliver the stolen items in trash bags or Home Depot boxes to his business or to his home, where he paid them in cash," Fryhoff said. Prosecutors say he owned Arya Wholesale in the Tarzana neighborhood and lived in nearby Woodland Hills.

Ahl has pleaded not guilty to charges of organized retail theft and grand theft. His lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. A phone message could not be left at his business.

Ahl's brother-in-law and an ex-wife were also charged for allegedly reselling the stolen goods, including through online site eBay.

Authorities say they were able to crack the case due to two state-funded organized retail theft grants that supported specialized investigators and prosecutors. A new state law allowed authorities to consolidate the cases as they involved the same people across multiple counties.

Fed up with smash and grab thefts and organized criminal theft operations, California voters demanded more punitive measures of their elected officials. Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation bringing back tough criminal penalties targeting large-scale stealing schemes, and voters in November approved a ballot measure making shoplifting a felony for repeat offenders.

