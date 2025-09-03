Future Hydraulik Marks 20 Years

Quebec hydraulics distributor Future Hydraulik recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, company officials announced.



The company, officially founded on Aug. 22, 2005, provides hydraulic hoses, fittings, adapters, quick couplers and hose protection. In addition to offering distribution and repair services for “all types of machinery,” Future Hydraulik also serves the mining, agriculture, forestry and marine transportation segments.



Future Hydraulik debuted its Nuvo product line in 2014 and joined Singer Industrial in 2016.



“These past 20 years are the result of hard work, passion and trust of our clients and partners,” Future Hydraulik General Manager Steve Beaupré said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver outstanding service for many years to come.”