ABB to Invest $110 Million in 4 U.S. Plants

Creating nearly 200 new jobs, the investment will support expected future growth in key industries.

ABB
Sep 17, 2025
ABB

ABB announced that it will invest a further $110 million in the United States in 2025 to expand the R&D and manufacturing of its advanced electrification solutions as customers focus on improving energy efficiency and uptime while reducing their energy costs. 

The IEA estimate U.S. wholesale electricity prices rose by 30-40% in the first half of 2025, compared with 2024.

Creating nearly 200 new jobs, the investment will support expected future growth in key industries, including data centers and the power grid. Rapid expansion of data centers in the US is expected to keep annual electricity demand growth above 2% in both 2025 and 2026, more than double the average growth rate over the past decade (IEA).

A new production line will be created in Mississippi for ABB’s innovative Emax 3 circuit breakers, an advanced technology used to protect critical infrastructure, such as data centers.

“This $110 million investment in the U.S. is part of our long-term strategy to support future growth in our biggest global market,” ABB CEO Morten Wierod said. “Demand is being driven by key trends, from the surging power needs of AI in data centers, to grid modernization and customers improving energy efficiency and uptime to reduce their costs. Our investments will ensure we can meet growing demand from customers across North America in line with our local-for-local strategy.”

Manufacturing new technology

ABB will invest $15 million to create a new production line for Emax 3 in its Senatobia, Mississippi site. The cutting-edge Emax 3 air circuit breaker improves the energy security and resilience of power systems in large facilities with high power demands, including data centers, advanced manufacturing sites and airports. The new line is expected to open in 2026.

A $30 million project will double the footprint of ABB’s Richmond, Virginia facility adding a new test center, warehouse and new assembly lines. The power quality and protection products made in Richmond are used by data centers, manufacturing plants and utilities to protect critical systems in essential operations and services, like servers, MRI machines and production lines from electrical failures. 

The new facility, opening in Q4 2025, will create around 100 new production and engineering roles.

In Arecibo, Puerto Rico, an investment of more than $30 million will increase the size of the facility to accommodate three new production lines. Made for industrial and commercial operations in the U.S., technologies produced in Arecibo include smart circuit breakers and switching devices, essential power components that help distribute electricity, protect equipment and monitor energy usage. 

The expansion will create 90 new skilled jobs by the end of 2026.

A $35 million investment will increase the capacity of ABB’s manufacturing facility in Pinetops, North Carolina. This will support expected demand for advanced low and medium voltage grid components from the utilities and for data centers and industrial facilities. 

The expansion will support customers upgrading their energy infrastructure with advanced sensors and new switching and grid protection devices. The upgraded facility will open in 2026.

From 2022-2024, ABB invested around $500 million in its U.S. business, including a new $100 million manufacturing facility and innovation laboratory in New Berlin, Wisconsin and a new $40 million factory in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In March 2025, ABB announced a $120 million investment in its facilities in Selmer, Tennessee ($80 million) and Senatobia, Mississippi ($40 million). 

A further $20 million investment in Selmer will increase production capacity. ABB opened a new $4 million Regional Distribution Center in Dallas, Texas in August 2025 and invested $4 million in several service facilities to enhance customer support this year.

