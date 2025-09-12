Grainger Volunteer Event Puts Together Thousands of Disaster Recovery Kits

Grainger on Wednesday held its fourth annual “Grainger Bucket Build” volunteer event at its suburban Chicago headquarters, company officials said.



Volunteers put together disaster recovery kits by filling five-gallon buckets with the cleaning supplies and hand tools needed in the wake of natural disasters. The event featured nearly 500 Grainger employees, as well as partners from ToolBank USA and YouthBuild organizations in Waukegan and Lake County, Illinois.



ToolBank USA will distribute the more than 4,000 kits to communities affected by natural disasters.



"I'm inspired by the pride and compassion our team members showed at the Bucket Build, and grateful for the collaboration with YouthBuild Global, our local YouthBuild programs and ToolBank USA," Grainger Chief Human Resources Officer Melanie Tinto said in a statement.