Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Acquires Contract Business from Wolverine

The company will manage Hytest’s day-to-day contract business.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 5, 2025
Workplace shoe supplier Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Co. announced Tuesday that it has acquired a national account contract business under an agreement with Wolverine Outdoor.

Under the deal, Saf-Gard will manage the day-to-day contract business for safety footwear company Hytest, including sales, marketing, customer service, central billing and contracts. Hytest will continue to own its brand and manufacture its boots.

Saf-Gard officials noted that Hytest’s distributor network helped launch the North Carolina company, and that the newly announced agreement brings a “full-circle moment.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Being part of this next chapter with Hytest means a great deal to our family and to everyone at Saf-Gard,” President Patrick Kubis said in a statement. “It represents the values we were founded on — hard work, trust and building something that lasts.”

