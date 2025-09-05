Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Acquires Contract Business from Wolverine

Workplace shoe supplier Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Co. announced Tuesday that it has acquired a national account contract business under an agreement with Wolverine Outdoor.



Under the deal, Saf-Gard will manage the day-to-day contract business for safety footwear company Hytest, including sales, marketing, customer service, central billing and contracts. Hytest will continue to own its brand and manufacture its boots.



Saf-Gard officials noted that Hytest’s distributor network helped launch the North Carolina company, and that the newly announced agreement brings a “full-circle moment.”



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“Being part of this next chapter with Hytest means a great deal to our family and to everyone at Saf-Gard,” President Patrick Kubis said in a statement. “It represents the values we were founded on — hard work, trust and building something that lasts.”